Nora Emily
April 01, 2026
Nora C. Emily, born November 26, 1937 in Blackwell, was a strong and resilient woman whose life was defined by faith, family, and perseverance. Known for her tough love, stubborn determination, and quick sense of humor, Nora raised her family with strength and purpose, teaching her children the value of hard work both at home and in the world.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Rosa Lee Ward; her sister, Patricia “Pat” Thompson; her son, Zackary Lynn Emily; her daughter, Sylvia Elaine Emily; her infant son; her great-grandsons, Brantley Cole Spillman and Colton Crumb; and sons-in-law Robert Lee Brown and Robbie “Emil” Hobson.
Nora is survived by her children, Ricky (Pat) Emily, Homer (Ginger) Emily, Cary ”Chico” Emily, Todd (Karrie) Faulkner, Coby Emily, Phyllis Hobson, Tammy Brown, Carla (Rick) Emily, Dawn (Klinton) Faulkner, and Christine (Brad) Ketcherside. She was the proud matriarch of a large and loving family, including 24 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
A faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Nora lived her life guided by her Catholic faith. She worked for many years at Quality Trim in St. Louis, where her dedication and work ethic reflected the strength with which she lived her life.
Nora found joy in sewing quilts, searching for treasures at thrift stores, and watching her favorite television programs. She was also well known for making what many lovingly remembered as the best biscuits around - a simple but lasting symbol of the care she gave her family.
Through many hardships, Nora remained steadfast. Her strength shaped generations, and her lessons in resilience, responsibility, and determination will continue to live on in those she loved.
She will be deeply missed, forever cherished, and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.
Visitation for Nora was held Monday, March 30th from 9 to 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held the same day at Moore’s with Father Tony Dattilo officiating the service.
Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Tiff. Serving as pallbearers were Trenton Thost, James Emily, Todd Faulkner, Woody Faulkner, Homer Emily, Cord Hobson and honorary pallbearers Matthew and Isaiah Johnson.
All services were under the care of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Rosa Lee Ward; her sister, Patricia “Pat” Thompson; her son, Zackary Lynn Emily; her daughter, Sylvia Elaine Emily; her infant son; her great-grandsons, Brantley Cole Spillman and Colton Crumb; and sons-in-law Robert Lee Brown and Robbie “Emil” Hobson.
Nora is survived by her children, Ricky (Pat) Emily, Homer (Ginger) Emily, Cary ”Chico” Emily, Todd (Karrie) Faulkner, Coby Emily, Phyllis Hobson, Tammy Brown, Carla (Rick) Emily, Dawn (Klinton) Faulkner, and Christine (Brad) Ketcherside. She was the proud matriarch of a large and loving family, including 24 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
A faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Nora lived her life guided by her Catholic faith. She worked for many years at Quality Trim in St. Louis, where her dedication and work ethic reflected the strength with which she lived her life.
Nora found joy in sewing quilts, searching for treasures at thrift stores, and watching her favorite television programs. She was also well known for making what many lovingly remembered as the best biscuits around - a simple but lasting symbol of the care she gave her family.
Through many hardships, Nora remained steadfast. Her strength shaped generations, and her lessons in resilience, responsibility, and determination will continue to live on in those she loved.
She will be deeply missed, forever cherished, and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.
Visitation for Nora was held Monday, March 30th from 9 to 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held the same day at Moore’s with Father Tony Dattilo officiating the service.
Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Tiff. Serving as pallbearers were Trenton Thost, James Emily, Todd Faulkner, Woody Faulkner, Homer Emily, Cord Hobson and honorary pallbearers Matthew and Isaiah Johnson.
All services were under the care of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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