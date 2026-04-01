Brenda Jean Jenkins
April 01, 2026
Brenda Jean Jenkins, of St. Louis, was born on October 29, 1950, a daughter of the late Robert Charles and Loretta Mae (Smith) Stoker. Brenda passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, having reached the age of 75 years.
Brenda was united in marriage to Donald Jenkins in August of 1990. They enjoyed many years together at their home just outside of Potosi. Brenda co-owned and operated the beloved Fuzzy Wuz-He grooming business, where her deep love for animals truly shined. She had a compassionate heart and never turned away an animal in need, often caring for any that found their way to her home.
A talented and devoted homemaker, Brenda was known for her incredible cooking. She worked in the bakery department at Town & Country Grocery, where she baked cakes for countless special occasions, and later served as a cook at the YMCA Trout Lodge restaurant. Brenda was especially famous for her red velvet cake, a favorite among family and friends. Her cooking style was rooted in Southern tradition, with dishes like her cheesy potatoes and beef stroganoff becoming staples at family gatherings.
Brenda found great joy in hosting family events and spending time with those she loved. One of her most cherished memories was a trip to Key West. She was also a gifted artist, enjoying both drawing and painting, and she lovingly crocheted many afghan blankets over the years. Brenda was rarely idle—she found happiness in staying busy and creating. In later years, as her health declined, she enjoyed watching television shows such as Little House on the Prairie and Yellowstone.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her beloved husband, Donald Jenkins; three sons: Donald “Chuck” Pavlige and wife Laurie, Robert Brown and wife Tammy, and Jasen Brown and wife Mandee; her step-daughter, Michelle Allen; grandchildren: Ashley Pavlige, Kendra Thomlinson, Evan Brown, and Jacob Brown; step-grandson, Thomas Allen; great-grandchildren: Jaden, Zane, Klarity, Blaze, and Colton; siblings: Roger Stoker and wife Marsha, and Jerome Stoker and wife Tracy; sister-in-law, Vicki Gebhardt; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her siblings: Larry Stoker, Dennis Stoker, Charlie Stoker, and Steven Stoker.
Visitation was held on Sunday, March 29, 2026, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Funeral services began at 1 p.m. in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bryce Wilson officiating. Interment and final prayers were held on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery in Rockwood, Illinois.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mrs. Jenkins and her family during this time.
Brenda was united in marriage to Donald Jenkins in August of 1990. They enjoyed many years together at their home just outside of Potosi. Brenda co-owned and operated the beloved Fuzzy Wuz-He grooming business, where her deep love for animals truly shined. She had a compassionate heart and never turned away an animal in need, often caring for any that found their way to her home.
A talented and devoted homemaker, Brenda was known for her incredible cooking. She worked in the bakery department at Town & Country Grocery, where she baked cakes for countless special occasions, and later served as a cook at the YMCA Trout Lodge restaurant. Brenda was especially famous for her red velvet cake, a favorite among family and friends. Her cooking style was rooted in Southern tradition, with dishes like her cheesy potatoes and beef stroganoff becoming staples at family gatherings.
Brenda found great joy in hosting family events and spending time with those she loved. One of her most cherished memories was a trip to Key West. She was also a gifted artist, enjoying both drawing and painting, and she lovingly crocheted many afghan blankets over the years. Brenda was rarely idle—she found happiness in staying busy and creating. In later years, as her health declined, she enjoyed watching television shows such as Little House on the Prairie and Yellowstone.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her beloved husband, Donald Jenkins; three sons: Donald “Chuck” Pavlige and wife Laurie, Robert Brown and wife Tammy, and Jasen Brown and wife Mandee; her step-daughter, Michelle Allen; grandchildren: Ashley Pavlige, Kendra Thomlinson, Evan Brown, and Jacob Brown; step-grandson, Thomas Allen; great-grandchildren: Jaden, Zane, Klarity, Blaze, and Colton; siblings: Roger Stoker and wife Marsha, and Jerome Stoker and wife Tracy; sister-in-law, Vicki Gebhardt; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her siblings: Larry Stoker, Dennis Stoker, Charlie Stoker, and Steven Stoker.
Visitation was held on Sunday, March 29, 2026, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Funeral services began at 1 p.m. in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bryce Wilson officiating. Interment and final prayers were held on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery in Rockwood, Illinois.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mrs. Jenkins and her family during this time.
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