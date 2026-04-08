Mary Elizabeth Wren
April 08, 2026
Mary Elizabeth Wren, of Cadet, went to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the age of 91.
Mary was born on January 22, 1935 in Bonne Terre, a daughter of the late Andrew R. Hayes and Ethel V. (Gilliam) Hayes.
On August 3, 1959, Mary was united in marriage to Rev. Arty “Gene” Wren, and together they were blessed with six children. Their life together was centered on faith, family, and ministry.
Living for God was Mary’s highest priority. She faithfully read her Bible and prayed every day, always encouraging others to serve the Lord. Alongside her husband, she traveled across the United States, helping host revivals and sharing the Gospel with all who would listen. Known lovingly as “Sister Wren,” she had a passion for singing and worship and remained active in her church throughout her life. She was a devoted member of the United Pentecostal Church of Potosi.
In her earlier years, Mary enjoyed sewing and often made much of her own wardrobe, reflecting both her creativity and resourcefulness.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Rev. Johnny Wren and wife Nelda, Thomas Wren and wife Mary, Sharon Courtaway and husband Arthur, Brenda Deckard and husband Rex, and Pamela Schumann and husband Delwin; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great grandchildren; her siblings, Thomas Hayes, Hershel Hayes, and Eunice Jorden; along with many nieces, nephews, and a cherished church family.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Arty “Gene” Wren; her son, Paul Wesley Emily; her grandsons, Jeffrey and Gregory Courtaway; and her siblings, William Paul Hayes, James Wesley Hayes, Howard David Hayes, Dora Maebell Patterson, Eva Sue Ingram, Donna Jean Eye, and Elmer Hayes.
Visitation for Mary was held on Monday, March 30th from 4:30 until 8 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, March 31st beginning at 9 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Officiating the service was her son, Rev. Johnny Wren.
Honoring Mary as pallbearers were Jonathan Courtaway, Joseph “Joey” Courtaway, Christopher Courtaway, A.J. Ciliberto, and Zaedyn Hussey. Interment and final prayers were held at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Sister Wren during this time.
Mary was born on January 22, 1935 in Bonne Terre, a daughter of the late Andrew R. Hayes and Ethel V. (Gilliam) Hayes.
On August 3, 1959, Mary was united in marriage to Rev. Arty “Gene” Wren, and together they were blessed with six children. Their life together was centered on faith, family, and ministry.
Living for God was Mary’s highest priority. She faithfully read her Bible and prayed every day, always encouraging others to serve the Lord. Alongside her husband, she traveled across the United States, helping host revivals and sharing the Gospel with all who would listen. Known lovingly as “Sister Wren,” she had a passion for singing and worship and remained active in her church throughout her life. She was a devoted member of the United Pentecostal Church of Potosi.
In her earlier years, Mary enjoyed sewing and often made much of her own wardrobe, reflecting both her creativity and resourcefulness.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Rev. Johnny Wren and wife Nelda, Thomas Wren and wife Mary, Sharon Courtaway and husband Arthur, Brenda Deckard and husband Rex, and Pamela Schumann and husband Delwin; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great grandchildren; her siblings, Thomas Hayes, Hershel Hayes, and Eunice Jorden; along with many nieces, nephews, and a cherished church family.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Arty “Gene” Wren; her son, Paul Wesley Emily; her grandsons, Jeffrey and Gregory Courtaway; and her siblings, William Paul Hayes, James Wesley Hayes, Howard David Hayes, Dora Maebell Patterson, Eva Sue Ingram, Donna Jean Eye, and Elmer Hayes.
Visitation for Mary was held on Monday, March 30th from 4:30 until 8 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, March 31st beginning at 9 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Officiating the service was her son, Rev. Johnny Wren.
Honoring Mary as pallbearers were Jonathan Courtaway, Joseph “Joey” Courtaway, Christopher Courtaway, A.J. Ciliberto, and Zaedyn Hussey. Interment and final prayers were held at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Sister Wren during this time.
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