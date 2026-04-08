Erma Lee (Britton) Holley
April 08, 2026
Erma Lee (Britton) Holley, of O’Fallon, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Meadowlands Assisted Living in St. Charles, at the age of 90.
Erma was born on January 21, 1936 at Puckie Huddle, a daughter of the late Rev. John L. Britton and Allie (Wilkinson) Britton. She grew up in the Shoal Creek area and carried with her a strong work ethic and love for family throughout her life. Erma attended school at Potosi, graduating with the Class of 1954.
Following school, Erma's first job was with a community bank in Potosi as well as a bank while living in Murray, Kentucky. Additionally, she also worked for Ozark Airlines, where she assisted with flight scheduling, and later served as an Administrative Assistant for the Pattonville School District where she retired from. For a short time, she owned and operated “Erma’s Dress Shop” out of the basement of her home, combining her entrepreneurial spirit with her love for fashion.
On August 19, 1956, Erma was united in marriage to Darrell “Jack” Holley at Breton Creek Baptist Church. Together, they shared a beautiful life filled with love, music, travel, and family. Erma was currently a member of Grace Baptist Church of St. Charles where she enjoyed singing in the choir and with the Grace Baptist Quartet in years past when her health allowed. She and Jack also sang together in years past as “The Holley’s,” sharing their love of music with others.
In her retirement years, Erma took up golf to spend more time with Jack. Erma impressively achieved approximately nine hole-in-ones. The couple also enjoyed traveling together, especially their winters spent in North Myrtle Beach as “snowbirds,” where they attended Bethlehem Baptist Church in Conway, South Carolina.
Erma had a deep love for her family and treasured every moment spent with them. Known affectionately as “Ermie” by her loved ones, she took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was proud of their accomplishments and always tried to be present for them. Erma also had a passion for shopping - what she fondly referred to as “retail therapy” - and had a natural sense of style and class, especially when it came to clothing and home décor.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Terri Riffee and Amy Tinsley and husband Barry; her foster son, Randy Tracy and wife Jodi; her grandchildren, Matthew Riffee and wife Amanda, Tracy Riffee-Croy and husband Brad, Daniel Riffee and wife Ashley, Kyle Tinsley and wife Sandy, Kayla Brownlow and husband Mark, Claudia Holley, and Jacob Holley and wife Rachel; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Owen, Jude, Killian, Emma, Kinsley, Tinsley, and Benjamin; her brother, Don Britton and wife Madeline; along with many special nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Erma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Darrell “Jack” Holley; her son, Randall Scott “Randy” Holley; her son-in-law, David Riffee; her grandson, Randall Scott “Jack” Holley, Jr.; her brothers, Al Britton and wife Barbara, and John T. Britton and wife Ava Gay; her sisters, Dolorece Gibson and husband Rev. Freeman “E.F.”, Beulah Akers and husband Charles, Marie Darst and husband Rev. Harry “H.W.”, and Opal Wilkerson and husband Joe; as well as her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Leola “Tince” Holley.
Visitation for Erma was held on Saturday, March 28th beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home, St. Peters. Funeral services began at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Kurtis Kolb officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre.
Honoring Erma as pallbearers were Matthew Riffee, Daniel Riffee, Kyle Tinsley, Owen Riffee, Jude Riffee, Ron Britton, Kevin Britton, Tyler Riffee, and Jacob Holley. Honorary pallbearers were Brad Croy, Mark Brownlow, Benjamin Brownlow, Killian Tinsley, Steve Meyer.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Ms. Erma (Britton) Holley during this time.
Erma was born on January 21, 1936 at Puckie Huddle, a daughter of the late Rev. John L. Britton and Allie (Wilkinson) Britton. She grew up in the Shoal Creek area and carried with her a strong work ethic and love for family throughout her life. Erma attended school at Potosi, graduating with the Class of 1954.
Following school, Erma's first job was with a community bank in Potosi as well as a bank while living in Murray, Kentucky. Additionally, she also worked for Ozark Airlines, where she assisted with flight scheduling, and later served as an Administrative Assistant for the Pattonville School District where she retired from. For a short time, she owned and operated “Erma’s Dress Shop” out of the basement of her home, combining her entrepreneurial spirit with her love for fashion.
On August 19, 1956, Erma was united in marriage to Darrell “Jack” Holley at Breton Creek Baptist Church. Together, they shared a beautiful life filled with love, music, travel, and family. Erma was currently a member of Grace Baptist Church of St. Charles where she enjoyed singing in the choir and with the Grace Baptist Quartet in years past when her health allowed. She and Jack also sang together in years past as “The Holley’s,” sharing their love of music with others.
In her retirement years, Erma took up golf to spend more time with Jack. Erma impressively achieved approximately nine hole-in-ones. The couple also enjoyed traveling together, especially their winters spent in North Myrtle Beach as “snowbirds,” where they attended Bethlehem Baptist Church in Conway, South Carolina.
Erma had a deep love for her family and treasured every moment spent with them. Known affectionately as “Ermie” by her loved ones, she took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was proud of their accomplishments and always tried to be present for them. Erma also had a passion for shopping - what she fondly referred to as “retail therapy” - and had a natural sense of style and class, especially when it came to clothing and home décor.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Terri Riffee and Amy Tinsley and husband Barry; her foster son, Randy Tracy and wife Jodi; her grandchildren, Matthew Riffee and wife Amanda, Tracy Riffee-Croy and husband Brad, Daniel Riffee and wife Ashley, Kyle Tinsley and wife Sandy, Kayla Brownlow and husband Mark, Claudia Holley, and Jacob Holley and wife Rachel; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Owen, Jude, Killian, Emma, Kinsley, Tinsley, and Benjamin; her brother, Don Britton and wife Madeline; along with many special nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Erma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Darrell “Jack” Holley; her son, Randall Scott “Randy” Holley; her son-in-law, David Riffee; her grandson, Randall Scott “Jack” Holley, Jr.; her brothers, Al Britton and wife Barbara, and John T. Britton and wife Ava Gay; her sisters, Dolorece Gibson and husband Rev. Freeman “E.F.”, Beulah Akers and husband Charles, Marie Darst and husband Rev. Harry “H.W.”, and Opal Wilkerson and husband Joe; as well as her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Leola “Tince” Holley.
Visitation for Erma was held on Saturday, March 28th beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home, St. Peters. Funeral services began at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Kurtis Kolb officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre.
Honoring Erma as pallbearers were Matthew Riffee, Daniel Riffee, Kyle Tinsley, Owen Riffee, Jude Riffee, Ron Britton, Kevin Britton, Tyler Riffee, and Jacob Holley. Honorary pallbearers were Brad Croy, Mark Brownlow, Benjamin Brownlow, Killian Tinsley, Steve Meyer.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Ms. Erma (Britton) Holley during this time.
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