Rosalou Mildred Johnson
April 08, 2026
Rosalou Mildred Johnson, of Irondale, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the age of 86.
She was born on November 6, 1939 in Pilot Knob, a daughter of the late Mildred Barnes. Rose grew up in Graniteville, near Elephant Rocks - fondly known to her as her “stomping grounds.” As a young girl, she learned to swim at the quarry there, beginning a lifelong love of the water that she would later pass on to her children.
Rose earned her GED in 1982, a milestone she was proud to accomplish. Throughout her life, she held many jobs, each reflecting her strong work ethic and dedication. She began working at Mimosa Café in Ironton, later waitressing at Blue Haven Café. She also worked in customer service at Goldies Clothing Store, and at the Flat River Glass Factory. Rose was a secretary for Gaston & Sons Construction; and worked for Gifford Mobile Homes, and Timber Creek Resorts. Lastly, Rose served in food service at the Farmington Correctional Center and at the St. Francois County Senior Center. Despite her many roles, her most cherished title was that of “Mom” to her five children.
A woman of deep faith, Rose loved the Lord and was passionate about sharing her beliefs with others. She was a devoted member of Irondale First Baptist Church, where she faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher for many years and also taught the Youth for Christ class. She enjoyed singing, dancing, and bringing joy to those around her.
Rose loved swimming and made sure all of her children learned as well—instilling in them a confidence in the water and a love for life. She had a special way of making people feel loved, often gifting Bibles to those dear to her heart. While she sometimes struggled to remember day-to-day things, she could recall every joke she had ever heard, always ready to bring a smile or a laugh. Her favorite color was pink, a reflection of her warm and vibrant spirit.
Above all, Rose treasured her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the center of her world.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Johnson; her five children, Donna (Bud) Masson, Rick Gaston, Angie (Steve) Wright, Tammy (Dennis) Armon, and Mendy (Shannon) Marks; her fifteen grandchildren, Chris (Lesli) Nelson, Jeremy (Shanyn) Nelson, Shauna (Dave) Gardziel, Jennifer (Jake) Pueschner, Erin (Brandon) Forrester, Andrea (Tyler) Stacy, JimmyDon (Shawna) Gaston, Garrett Gaston, Jilaney Rose Gaston, CJ (Melanie) Wright, Josh (Tiffani) Wright, RikkiLyn Wright, Nikki (Josh) Wagganer, Kenny (Jessica) Spivey, Bailey (Kraig) VonAhn, and Ty Marks; twenty-six great-grandchildren, Savannah and Scott, Emma, Allyson, Chase, Brett, Cole, Kylie, Jaden, Lauren, Kyle, Kohen, Kashton, Jake, Ian, Millie, Gracie, Trey, River, Kingsley, Kenzie, Morgan, Wyatt, Kaitlin, Kylie, Kaden, and Krossyn; and her four great-great-grandchildren, Cedar, Rosemary, Daphne, and Memphis. She is also survived by her first husband of 41 years and the father of her children, Don Gaston; as well as step-siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Barnes and Mildred (Barnes) Ridlon; her stepfather, Douglas Ridlon; Grandma Barnes and Grandma Rose Prater; her in-laws, Mendus and Marie Gaston; her beloved sons-in-law, Johnnie Spivey and David Nelson; her siblings, Myra McAntire and Danny Barnes; and step-siblings.
A time of visitation was held on Monday, March 30th at the First Baptist Church of Irondale - beginning at 2 P.M. A Celebration of Life service began at 4 P.M. with Pastor Steve Voyles officiating. An intimate family burial was held at Big River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the following: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to Irondale First Baptist Church Missions Department.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Rose’s family during this time.
She was born on November 6, 1939 in Pilot Knob, a daughter of the late Mildred Barnes. Rose grew up in Graniteville, near Elephant Rocks - fondly known to her as her “stomping grounds.” As a young girl, she learned to swim at the quarry there, beginning a lifelong love of the water that she would later pass on to her children.
Rose earned her GED in 1982, a milestone she was proud to accomplish. Throughout her life, she held many jobs, each reflecting her strong work ethic and dedication. She began working at Mimosa Café in Ironton, later waitressing at Blue Haven Café. She also worked in customer service at Goldies Clothing Store, and at the Flat River Glass Factory. Rose was a secretary for Gaston & Sons Construction; and worked for Gifford Mobile Homes, and Timber Creek Resorts. Lastly, Rose served in food service at the Farmington Correctional Center and at the St. Francois County Senior Center. Despite her many roles, her most cherished title was that of “Mom” to her five children.
A woman of deep faith, Rose loved the Lord and was passionate about sharing her beliefs with others. She was a devoted member of Irondale First Baptist Church, where she faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher for many years and also taught the Youth for Christ class. She enjoyed singing, dancing, and bringing joy to those around her.
Rose loved swimming and made sure all of her children learned as well—instilling in them a confidence in the water and a love for life. She had a special way of making people feel loved, often gifting Bibles to those dear to her heart. While she sometimes struggled to remember day-to-day things, she could recall every joke she had ever heard, always ready to bring a smile or a laugh. Her favorite color was pink, a reflection of her warm and vibrant spirit.
Above all, Rose treasured her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the center of her world.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Johnson; her five children, Donna (Bud) Masson, Rick Gaston, Angie (Steve) Wright, Tammy (Dennis) Armon, and Mendy (Shannon) Marks; her fifteen grandchildren, Chris (Lesli) Nelson, Jeremy (Shanyn) Nelson, Shauna (Dave) Gardziel, Jennifer (Jake) Pueschner, Erin (Brandon) Forrester, Andrea (Tyler) Stacy, JimmyDon (Shawna) Gaston, Garrett Gaston, Jilaney Rose Gaston, CJ (Melanie) Wright, Josh (Tiffani) Wright, RikkiLyn Wright, Nikki (Josh) Wagganer, Kenny (Jessica) Spivey, Bailey (Kraig) VonAhn, and Ty Marks; twenty-six great-grandchildren, Savannah and Scott, Emma, Allyson, Chase, Brett, Cole, Kylie, Jaden, Lauren, Kyle, Kohen, Kashton, Jake, Ian, Millie, Gracie, Trey, River, Kingsley, Kenzie, Morgan, Wyatt, Kaitlin, Kylie, Kaden, and Krossyn; and her four great-great-grandchildren, Cedar, Rosemary, Daphne, and Memphis. She is also survived by her first husband of 41 years and the father of her children, Don Gaston; as well as step-siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Barnes and Mildred (Barnes) Ridlon; her stepfather, Douglas Ridlon; Grandma Barnes and Grandma Rose Prater; her in-laws, Mendus and Marie Gaston; her beloved sons-in-law, Johnnie Spivey and David Nelson; her siblings, Myra McAntire and Danny Barnes; and step-siblings.
A time of visitation was held on Monday, March 30th at the First Baptist Church of Irondale - beginning at 2 P.M. A Celebration of Life service began at 4 P.M. with Pastor Steve Voyles officiating. An intimate family burial was held at Big River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the following: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to Irondale First Baptist Church Missions Department.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Rose’s family during this time.
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