Carmen Kay (Essmyer) Branstetter
April 08, 2026
Carmen Kay (Essmyer) Branstetter passed away peacefully on March 22, 2026, after a long battle with cancer and other health complications. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Marie Essmyer. Born and raised in Potosi, Carmen was deeply rooted in the community she loved. She attended Southeast Missouri State University and later earned her Master’s degree in Education from Webster University. She returned home to begin a 28 year career teaching 8th grade Language Arts. Carmen became a well-known and respected educator - firm and disciplined in the classroom, yet quick-witted and genuinely funny. She had a unique ability to connect with her students, holding them to high standards while making them feel seen and understood. The impact she made reached far beyond her classroom, leaving a lasting impression on generations of students. Potosi remained close to Carmen’s heart, where she raised her two children and built a life centered on family and community. In 2015, she moved to Joplin, where she spent the remainder of her years. Above all, Carmen was a devoted mother to her two children. She never missed a basketball game, baseball game, tennis match, or track meet - always showing up, always supporting, and always in her children’s corner. Her presence was constant, and her love was unwavering. She also cherished time with friends, especially playing bridge, and was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan who loved cheering on the Redbirds. She is survived by her sister, Donna (Essmyer) Hartmann; her daughter, Amy Branstetter and her wife Shelly of Fairview Heights, Illinois; her grandchildren, Aaron Johnson and his wife Catlyn of St. Jacob, Illinois, and Dani Johnson of Fairview Heights, Illinois; her son, Ryan Branstetter and his wife Lindsey of Joplin; their children, Hunter Francisco and Ilee Branstetter.
Visitation for Carmen was held on Friday, April 3rd at DeClue Funeral Home from 4:30 until 8 p.m. Visitation resumed on Saturday, April 4th beginning at 9 a.m. Funeral services began at 11 a.m., held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel. Rev. Roger Silvey officiated the service. Interment and final prayers were held at New Masonic Cemetery. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Branstetter's family during this time.
Visitation for Carmen was held on Friday, April 3rd at DeClue Funeral Home from 4:30 until 8 p.m. Visitation resumed on Saturday, April 4th beginning at 9 a.m. Funeral services began at 11 a.m., held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel. Rev. Roger Silvey officiated the service. Interment and final prayers were held at New Masonic Cemetery. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Branstetter's family during this time.
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