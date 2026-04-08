Helen Ruth Woods
April 08, 2026
Helen Ruth Woods, of Potosi, departed this life on Monday, March 23, 2026, at the age of 77. Helen was born on November 26, 1948, a daughter of the late Frances Bergner.
Helen was united in marriage to Harry “Woody” Woods, and together they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. Their union was blessed with a daughter. Helen grew up in the Potosi area and carried a deep appreciation for the simple joys of life. She loved reading, especially books such as Little House on the Prairie. She also enjoyed dancing and was known to “cut a jig,” bringing joy and laughter to those around her.
Throughout the years, Helen and Woody made many cherished trips to Branson, where they enjoyed attending country music shows and other live performances. She was a talented cook, well known for her delicious ribs, fried chicken, carrot cake, and a variety of homemade pies.
Helen had a love for flowers and working together with Woody in their vegetable garden. She found happiness in being at home, working outdoors, and caring for their property together. She also adored her grand-dog, Jug Head, who brought her much companionship and joy.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her beloved husband, Harry “Woody” Woods; her daughter, Franny Redmond and husband Larry; her brothers, Johnny Litton and wife Carmen, and George Litton; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Bergner; her special nephew, Josh Litton; along with additional nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Frances Litton; her siblings, Leroy Bergner, James Bergner, and Judy Litton; and many other dear relatives.
Visitation for Helen was held on Sunday, March 29th from 4:30 until 8 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Monday, March 30th beginning at 9 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. in the DeClue Memorial Chapel. Interment and final prayers were held at Redmond Family Cemetery in Farmington.
Honoring Helen as pallbearers were Josh Litton, Dave Campbell, Nathan Litton, Zach Campbell, and Lee Everidge.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mrs. Woods and her family during this time.
Helen was united in marriage to Harry “Woody” Woods, and together they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. Their union was blessed with a daughter. Helen grew up in the Potosi area and carried a deep appreciation for the simple joys of life. She loved reading, especially books such as Little House on the Prairie. She also enjoyed dancing and was known to “cut a jig,” bringing joy and laughter to those around her.
Throughout the years, Helen and Woody made many cherished trips to Branson, where they enjoyed attending country music shows and other live performances. She was a talented cook, well known for her delicious ribs, fried chicken, carrot cake, and a variety of homemade pies.
Helen had a love for flowers and working together with Woody in their vegetable garden. She found happiness in being at home, working outdoors, and caring for their property together. She also adored her grand-dog, Jug Head, who brought her much companionship and joy.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her beloved husband, Harry “Woody” Woods; her daughter, Franny Redmond and husband Larry; her brothers, Johnny Litton and wife Carmen, and George Litton; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Bergner; her special nephew, Josh Litton; along with additional nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Frances Litton; her siblings, Leroy Bergner, James Bergner, and Judy Litton; and many other dear relatives.
Visitation for Helen was held on Sunday, March 29th from 4:30 until 8 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Monday, March 30th beginning at 9 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. in the DeClue Memorial Chapel. Interment and final prayers were held at Redmond Family Cemetery in Farmington.
Honoring Helen as pallbearers were Josh Litton, Dave Campbell, Nathan Litton, Zach Campbell, and Lee Everidge.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mrs. Woods and her family during this time.
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