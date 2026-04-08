JoAnn French
April 08, 2026
JoAnn French, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away on March 27, 2026, at the age of 77. Born November 12, 1948, in Irondale, JoAnn lived a life marked by love, joy, and a radiant spirit that touched all who knew her.
JoAnn was united in marriage to John French on July 30, 1965, and they shared a remarkable 60 years together - a testament to their enduring partnership and devotion. Known for her fun-loving nature, JoAnn embraced life with a smile always gracing her face. Her warmth and genuine care for people were evident in every interaction, leaving a lasting impression on friends and family alike.
Her passions were many and reflected her vibrant personality. JoAnn loved to sew, a craft she pursued with dedication and creativity. She found great joy in camping and riding motorcycles, activities that exemplified her adventurous spirit. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she faithfully attended Irondale and Frankclay Church of the Nazarene, finding community and solace in worship. Additionally, JoAnn was an enthusiastic square dancer, delighting in the music and camaraderie the activity offered.
JoAnn is survived by her loving husband, John French; two daughters, Marie Wisdom and her husband David of Bismarck, and Heather McWilliams with her husband Coby of Bonne Terre. She also leaves behind three sisters, Arlene Crocker and Les of Irondale, Paula Coursen of Herculaneum, and Bev Marler and Sheril of Phoenix, Arizona; as well as a brother, Butch Marler and his wife Linda of Bismarck.
Among those JoAnn held dear were her special daughters, Donna Boyer and Kathy Judlin, who were a cherished part of her life. She was a proud grandmother to Riley, Lane, and Chase, and a loving great-grandmother to Rosalie. Additionally, JoAnn is remembered fondly by her brother-in-law, John Moore, of Irondale.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Beulah (Goetz) Marler; her daughter, Roxanna French; grandsons, Jonathan and Josh Wisdom; brothers-in-law, Tom Coursen and Ronnie Crocker; and sisters, Velma Moore and Gail Marler.
JoAnn’s legacy is one of joy, faith, and unwavering love. Her vibrant spirit and heartfelt kindness will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered as a woman who truly lived life to its fullest and touched countless lives with her smile and generosity.
Visitation for JoAnn was held Tuesday, March 31st from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday morning, April 1st from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 1st at 11AM with Kathy Judlin officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at Big River Cemetery in Irondale. Serving as pallbearers were Rob Crocker, Robbie Crocker, Jared Jones, Shawn Jenkerson, Riley McWilliams, Marie Wisdom and Dave Wisdom.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
JoAnn was united in marriage to John French on July 30, 1965, and they shared a remarkable 60 years together - a testament to their enduring partnership and devotion. Known for her fun-loving nature, JoAnn embraced life with a smile always gracing her face. Her warmth and genuine care for people were evident in every interaction, leaving a lasting impression on friends and family alike.
Her passions were many and reflected her vibrant personality. JoAnn loved to sew, a craft she pursued with dedication and creativity. She found great joy in camping and riding motorcycles, activities that exemplified her adventurous spirit. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she faithfully attended Irondale and Frankclay Church of the Nazarene, finding community and solace in worship. Additionally, JoAnn was an enthusiastic square dancer, delighting in the music and camaraderie the activity offered.
JoAnn is survived by her loving husband, John French; two daughters, Marie Wisdom and her husband David of Bismarck, and Heather McWilliams with her husband Coby of Bonne Terre. She also leaves behind three sisters, Arlene Crocker and Les of Irondale, Paula Coursen of Herculaneum, and Bev Marler and Sheril of Phoenix, Arizona; as well as a brother, Butch Marler and his wife Linda of Bismarck.
Among those JoAnn held dear were her special daughters, Donna Boyer and Kathy Judlin, who were a cherished part of her life. She was a proud grandmother to Riley, Lane, and Chase, and a loving great-grandmother to Rosalie. Additionally, JoAnn is remembered fondly by her brother-in-law, John Moore, of Irondale.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Beulah (Goetz) Marler; her daughter, Roxanna French; grandsons, Jonathan and Josh Wisdom; brothers-in-law, Tom Coursen and Ronnie Crocker; and sisters, Velma Moore and Gail Marler.
JoAnn’s legacy is one of joy, faith, and unwavering love. Her vibrant spirit and heartfelt kindness will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered as a woman who truly lived life to its fullest and touched countless lives with her smile and generosity.
Visitation for JoAnn was held Tuesday, March 31st from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday morning, April 1st from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 1st at 11AM with Kathy Judlin officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at Big River Cemetery in Irondale. Serving as pallbearers were Rob Crocker, Robbie Crocker, Jared Jones, Shawn Jenkerson, Riley McWilliams, Marie Wisdom and Dave Wisdom.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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