Teresa Lynn Huff
Teresa Lynn Huff (66) passed away on March 26, 2026 surrounded by family. She was born July 6th, 1959 in Jacksonville, Florida to Wayne and Linda (Meyer) Skaggs.
Teresa was a 1977 graduate of North County High School, and a 1981 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University where she was a 4-year letterman on the tennis team. In 1982 Teresa married her loving husband Alan J. Huff. The marriage brought two beautiful children and a lifetime full of memories and happiness. She was an avid reader, runner, and sports fan. Teresa enjoyed attending countless Arizona State sporting events. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Susan Huff.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years Alan Huff, her daughter Margaret, her son Macklin of Mesa, AZ, her parents Wayne and Linda Skaggs of Bonne Terre, her father-in-law Everett Huff of Potosi, and her sisters Julie (Mike) Inman and Belinda (Wes) Straughn of Bonne Terre and many other family and friends who loved her dearly.
Visitation and services to be held at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Mesa, AZ at 9 am. on April 9th. In addition, a Celebration of Life will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre at 3 p.m. on April 19th.
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