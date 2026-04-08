“Wendy” Emily
April 08, 2026
Wendelle Emily "Wendy," born August 12, 1936 in Blackwell, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2026. Known for his hardworking nature and deep love for his family, Wendelle lived a life marked by dedication and heartfelt devotion to those closest to him.
Throughout his life, Wendelle found joy in the simple pleasures that connected him with loved ones and the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman who cherished time spent by the water, immersed in nature’s tranquility. His passion for country music was ever-present, a soundtrack to many cherished memories. A true host at heart, Wendelle delighted in organizing fish fries and barbecues that brought family and friends together in celebration and good company. Evening hours were often spent sharing the quiet challenge of puzzles with his beloved wife “Red,” or enjoying classic western movies, which were a treasured pastime for him.
Wendelle’s commitment to his family was evident in every aspect of his life. He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Hopple and her husband Jess of Potosi, and Kelley Wicker and her husband Briant of Cadet; and a son, Wendelle "Boo" Emily and his wife Dawn of Cadet, and Greg (Beth) Bequette of Cadet. He also leaves behind four sisters, Rose Mary O’Hara and her husband Tim of Dittmer; Alberta Sutton and her husband Dave of St. Clair; Kim Stone of Sullivan; and Linda Emily and Eddie Chaffin of Pacific. His two brothers, Ted Emily of Imperial, and Joseph "Boo Boo" Emily and his wife Sue of Arnold, also survive him. Wendelle’s legacy continues through his grandchildren, Robbie Wills, Ashley (Victor) Henson, Clint (Catherine) Wicker, D.J. (Chelsea) Wicker, Chelsea Wicker, Devin Emily, Alexis (Zane) Rice, and Brandon (Kendra) Emily.
Preceding Wendelle in death were his beloved wife, Marilyn "Red" Emily; his parents, Sylvia (Bequette) Emily and Abraham "Tiny" Emily; sons Rick, Joey, and Stevie Emily; sisters Marie Hoff, Mary Ann Brewer, Nancy Schneider, Becky Emily, Debbie Atwell, Patricia Emily, and Sarah Eudaley; brothers Joe Emily and Eugene Emily; and grandchildren Joshua Wills and Stevie Emily, Jr.
Wendelle Emily's life was a testament to the virtues of hard work, familial love, and joyful companionship. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who were fortunate to know him. His spirit lives in the hearts of his family and friends, who cherish the memories of his enduring kindness and strength.
Visitation for Wendy was held Friday, April 3rd from 9 to 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with his funeral service taking place at 11 A.M. at the same location with Father Tony Dattilo officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery in Old Mines. Serving as pallbearers were Clint Wicker, D.J. Wicker, Robbie Wills, Victor Henson, Landon Hoefelmann and Brandon Emily.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Throughout his life, Wendelle found joy in the simple pleasures that connected him with loved ones and the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman who cherished time spent by the water, immersed in nature’s tranquility. His passion for country music was ever-present, a soundtrack to many cherished memories. A true host at heart, Wendelle delighted in organizing fish fries and barbecues that brought family and friends together in celebration and good company. Evening hours were often spent sharing the quiet challenge of puzzles with his beloved wife “Red,” or enjoying classic western movies, which were a treasured pastime for him.
Wendelle’s commitment to his family was evident in every aspect of his life. He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Hopple and her husband Jess of Potosi, and Kelley Wicker and her husband Briant of Cadet; and a son, Wendelle "Boo" Emily and his wife Dawn of Cadet, and Greg (Beth) Bequette of Cadet. He also leaves behind four sisters, Rose Mary O’Hara and her husband Tim of Dittmer; Alberta Sutton and her husband Dave of St. Clair; Kim Stone of Sullivan; and Linda Emily and Eddie Chaffin of Pacific. His two brothers, Ted Emily of Imperial, and Joseph "Boo Boo" Emily and his wife Sue of Arnold, also survive him. Wendelle’s legacy continues through his grandchildren, Robbie Wills, Ashley (Victor) Henson, Clint (Catherine) Wicker, D.J. (Chelsea) Wicker, Chelsea Wicker, Devin Emily, Alexis (Zane) Rice, and Brandon (Kendra) Emily.
Preceding Wendelle in death were his beloved wife, Marilyn "Red" Emily; his parents, Sylvia (Bequette) Emily and Abraham "Tiny" Emily; sons Rick, Joey, and Stevie Emily; sisters Marie Hoff, Mary Ann Brewer, Nancy Schneider, Becky Emily, Debbie Atwell, Patricia Emily, and Sarah Eudaley; brothers Joe Emily and Eugene Emily; and grandchildren Joshua Wills and Stevie Emily, Jr.
Wendelle Emily's life was a testament to the virtues of hard work, familial love, and joyful companionship. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who were fortunate to know him. His spirit lives in the hearts of his family and friends, who cherish the memories of his enduring kindness and strength.
Visitation for Wendy was held Friday, April 3rd from 9 to 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with his funeral service taking place at 11 A.M. at the same location with Father Tony Dattilo officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery in Old Mines. Serving as pallbearers were Clint Wicker, D.J. Wicker, Robbie Wills, Victor Henson, Landon Hoefelmann and Brandon Emily.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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