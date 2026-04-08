Eula M. Ennis
April 08, 2026
Eula M. Ennis, 80 years of age, passed away peacefully in her home on April 3, 2026, with her daughter Shirley and granddaughters Kasper and Mackenzie by her side. Although she struggled with a lot of health problems in her last five years of life, she always had her son Tom by her side helping her through.
Eula was born on November 1,1945 in Shirley, Missouri to Joseph Missey and Sylvia Wright Missey. She met and wed the love of her life Tex W. Ennis on November 9,1963. She would tell stories of her first date with Tex and how he won her a stu ed pink poodle at the county fair that started her love for pink poodles, which he would give her on anniversaries and just because of occasions.
Eula lived a simple life, not asking for much. She dedicated her life to raising her five children while creating a warm, welcoming home to her husband.
Eula is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Tex Ennis, twin sons, Allen and Robert, and daughter Elizabeth. Her parents Joe and Sylvia Missey, father-in-law Homer Ennis, sisters Viola Moses, Judy Gray, Mary Mercer, Lilly Jarvis and brother Charlie Missey.
Survived by her sons Tom, Merle (Melissa), daughters Shirley, Tracy (Sal) and April. Two Brothers Frank Missey, Billy (Gayle) and one sister Diane Reynolds, Cousin Shirley Lamb, who Eula considered more like a sister. Eula is survived by 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Eula loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her family gatherings even in the chaos of family quarrels and visits by the police. She loved being able to cook her favorite foods to share with her family. Eula never met a stranger that she couldn’t befriend. She shared holidays with many of those strangers that became friends. She always saw the good in people. Most of all she always professed her in faith in Jesus Christ, her savior. If you ever met Eula, she would always leave you with the kind words of, “Have a good day and God bless you”. Eula was a great mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loving wife to her husband of 48 years and will be greatly missed.
Visitation was at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd, on Wednesday, April 8th from 4 -7 p.m., with funeral services on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Kutis Funeral Home chapel. Burial was at Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run.
Eula was born on November 1,1945 in Shirley, Missouri to Joseph Missey and Sylvia Wright Missey. She met and wed the love of her life Tex W. Ennis on November 9,1963. She would tell stories of her first date with Tex and how he won her a stu ed pink poodle at the county fair that started her love for pink poodles, which he would give her on anniversaries and just because of occasions.
Eula lived a simple life, not asking for much. She dedicated her life to raising her five children while creating a warm, welcoming home to her husband.
Eula is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Tex Ennis, twin sons, Allen and Robert, and daughter Elizabeth. Her parents Joe and Sylvia Missey, father-in-law Homer Ennis, sisters Viola Moses, Judy Gray, Mary Mercer, Lilly Jarvis and brother Charlie Missey.
Survived by her sons Tom, Merle (Melissa), daughters Shirley, Tracy (Sal) and April. Two Brothers Frank Missey, Billy (Gayle) and one sister Diane Reynolds, Cousin Shirley Lamb, who Eula considered more like a sister. Eula is survived by 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Eula loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her family gatherings even in the chaos of family quarrels and visits by the police. She loved being able to cook her favorite foods to share with her family. Eula never met a stranger that she couldn’t befriend. She shared holidays with many of those strangers that became friends. She always saw the good in people. Most of all she always professed her in faith in Jesus Christ, her savior. If you ever met Eula, she would always leave you with the kind words of, “Have a good day and God bless you”. Eula was a great mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loving wife to her husband of 48 years and will be greatly missed.
Visitation was at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd, on Wednesday, April 8th from 4 -7 p.m., with funeral services on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Kutis Funeral Home chapel. Burial was at Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run.
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