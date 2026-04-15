David Politte
April 15, 2026
David Lee Politte, a loving, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on April 5, 2026. Born on April 3, 1962 in St. Louis, David’s life was marked by his unwavering dedication to his loved ones and the simple joys found in everyday moments.
David’s passion for woodworking and love of music were defining elements of his character. A sports enthusiast, he particularly loved watching football and baseball, proudly supporting his favorite teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the St. Louis Cardinals. Beyond these interests, David found great happiness in camping trips, fishing, and embracing the outdoors, where he found solace and a profound appreciation for life’s natural beauty.
On December 11, 1999, David was united in marriage to Tracy (Moon) Politte, and together they shared 26 years of loving partnership. His pride and joy were his family — being a devoted father and grandfather stood as his greatest accomplishments.
David is lovingly survived by his wife, Tracy Politte; four daughters, Jennifer Juliette and her husband Tyler of Old Mines; Jessica Holloway and her husband Daniel of Potosi; Brandi Politte of Potosi; and Sarah Politte of Cadet. He is also survived by two sons, Brandon Politte and his wife Jamie of Hillsboro, and Nick Politte and his wife Jennifer of Mineral Point.
His family extends further to include his cherished siblings, two sisters, Jody Huskey and Sammy Skiles of Mineral Point and Tammy Lee and her husband Bobby of Mineral Point; as well as three brothers, Bobby Huskey and his wife Crystal of Cadet, Mark Huskey and his wife Claudia of Cadet, and Steve Huskey and his wife Robin of Potosi, mother-in-law, Dorothy Moon, sister-in-law, Angie Moon and his brother-in-law Stanley Moon Jr.
David’s legacy endures through his grandchildren Kelsie, Brandon Jr., Aeriana, Cash, Lane, Riley, Gavin, Colin, Nick, Noah, Owen, Layla, Kenley, Kobe, Kason, Zoey, Silas, and Kamryn, and his great-grandson Jack, whose lives he touched deeply.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Leoma (Politte) Shepard and Eugene Huskey, father-in-law Stanley Moon as well as his uncle Gary Politte, who was like a brother to him.
David’s enduring commitment to his family and his quiet strength as a man who treasured the simple pleasures of life will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Visitation for David was held Tuesday, April 7th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday morning April 8th from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location with the funeral service taking place at 11 A.M. with Pastor Matt Woods officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at the Juliette Family Cemetery in Cadet. Serving as pallbearers were Brandon Politte, Nick Politte, Steve Huskey, Bobby Huskey, Mark Huskey, Tyler Juliette, and Stanley Moon Jr.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
David’s passion for woodworking and love of music were defining elements of his character. A sports enthusiast, he particularly loved watching football and baseball, proudly supporting his favorite teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the St. Louis Cardinals. Beyond these interests, David found great happiness in camping trips, fishing, and embracing the outdoors, where he found solace and a profound appreciation for life’s natural beauty.
On December 11, 1999, David was united in marriage to Tracy (Moon) Politte, and together they shared 26 years of loving partnership. His pride and joy were his family — being a devoted father and grandfather stood as his greatest accomplishments.
David is lovingly survived by his wife, Tracy Politte; four daughters, Jennifer Juliette and her husband Tyler of Old Mines; Jessica Holloway and her husband Daniel of Potosi; Brandi Politte of Potosi; and Sarah Politte of Cadet. He is also survived by two sons, Brandon Politte and his wife Jamie of Hillsboro, and Nick Politte and his wife Jennifer of Mineral Point.
His family extends further to include his cherished siblings, two sisters, Jody Huskey and Sammy Skiles of Mineral Point and Tammy Lee and her husband Bobby of Mineral Point; as well as three brothers, Bobby Huskey and his wife Crystal of Cadet, Mark Huskey and his wife Claudia of Cadet, and Steve Huskey and his wife Robin of Potosi, mother-in-law, Dorothy Moon, sister-in-law, Angie Moon and his brother-in-law Stanley Moon Jr.
David’s legacy endures through his grandchildren Kelsie, Brandon Jr., Aeriana, Cash, Lane, Riley, Gavin, Colin, Nick, Noah, Owen, Layla, Kenley, Kobe, Kason, Zoey, Silas, and Kamryn, and his great-grandson Jack, whose lives he touched deeply.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Leoma (Politte) Shepard and Eugene Huskey, father-in-law Stanley Moon as well as his uncle Gary Politte, who was like a brother to him.
David’s enduring commitment to his family and his quiet strength as a man who treasured the simple pleasures of life will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Visitation for David was held Tuesday, April 7th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday morning April 8th from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location with the funeral service taking place at 11 A.M. with Pastor Matt Woods officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at the Juliette Family Cemetery in Cadet. Serving as pallbearers were Brandon Politte, Nick Politte, Steve Huskey, Bobby Huskey, Mark Huskey, Tyler Juliette, and Stanley Moon Jr.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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