Emery Price
April 15, 2026
Emery Vada Ann Price, born March 4th, 2026, in Festus, departed this life on April 8th, 2026, in St. Louis. Though Emery’s time with us was brief, she touched the hearts of many and leaves behind a legacy defined by the sweetness of her name and the joy she brought to all who knew her.
Emery was cherished as “sweet as a pie,” a phrase affectionately recited by family and friends to honor her gentle spirit: "E-M-E-R-Y... Emery sweet as a pie." This fond saying brought warmth and love that defined her presence.
Born to loving parents Alexander Price and Mia Perkins, Emery was surrounded by a devoted and extended family. Her paternal grandparents, Amanda Green and Trey Newsome, along with her paternal great-grandparents Fred Coleman, Sherry Govero (Frog), Richard and Rae Govero and William Newsome Jr. (Palecea), all whom held her dearly in their hearts. Her paternal family also included special great aunt and uncle, Kimmie Coleman and Joey Ross, as well as her great uncle Freddie Coleman Jr., Emery’s paternal aunts and uncles including Lilly Price, Zoey Price, Maddie Price, and Vincent Price III—and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins provided a nurturing and supportive community around her and her family.
On her maternal side, Emery was blessed with the love of her grandparents Derick Perkins (Lacy Horton), great grandparents Vada Sharp and Ladonna Perkins, her great great grandmother Virginia Skaggs; Emery's maternal aunts and uncles, Micki (Lucas) March, Megan Perkins, and Mykiah Perkins, as well as her cousins Braxton and Lacey Potter. Each of whom held a special place in her life and memory. Also surviving on Emery’s maternal side is her grandparents Amanda Sharp (Eric Lynch).
Emery is preceded in death from the paternal side, her great-grandmother Tara Coleman, and from the maternal side, her great-grandfathers Darryl Sharp and Grey Perkins are all lovingly remembered.
Though her life was brief, the imprint she left on those who loved her is enduring and profound. Emery Vada Ann Price will forever remain in the hearts of her family, who honor her memory with the grace and affection that reflected her sweet nature. She was, and always will be, sweet as a pie.
Visitation for Emery was held Saturday, April 11th from 4 to 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with a funeral service beginning at 7 P.M. with William Newsome officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Emery was cherished as “sweet as a pie,” a phrase affectionately recited by family and friends to honor her gentle spirit: "E-M-E-R-Y... Emery sweet as a pie." This fond saying brought warmth and love that defined her presence.
Born to loving parents Alexander Price and Mia Perkins, Emery was surrounded by a devoted and extended family. Her paternal grandparents, Amanda Green and Trey Newsome, along with her paternal great-grandparents Fred Coleman, Sherry Govero (Frog), Richard and Rae Govero and William Newsome Jr. (Palecea), all whom held her dearly in their hearts. Her paternal family also included special great aunt and uncle, Kimmie Coleman and Joey Ross, as well as her great uncle Freddie Coleman Jr., Emery’s paternal aunts and uncles including Lilly Price, Zoey Price, Maddie Price, and Vincent Price III—and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins provided a nurturing and supportive community around her and her family.
On her maternal side, Emery was blessed with the love of her grandparents Derick Perkins (Lacy Horton), great grandparents Vada Sharp and Ladonna Perkins, her great great grandmother Virginia Skaggs; Emery's maternal aunts and uncles, Micki (Lucas) March, Megan Perkins, and Mykiah Perkins, as well as her cousins Braxton and Lacey Potter. Each of whom held a special place in her life and memory. Also surviving on Emery’s maternal side is her grandparents Amanda Sharp (Eric Lynch).
Emery is preceded in death from the paternal side, her great-grandmother Tara Coleman, and from the maternal side, her great-grandfathers Darryl Sharp and Grey Perkins are all lovingly remembered.
Though her life was brief, the imprint she left on those who loved her is enduring and profound. Emery Vada Ann Price will forever remain in the hearts of her family, who honor her memory with the grace and affection that reflected her sweet nature. She was, and always will be, sweet as a pie.
Visitation for Emery was held Saturday, April 11th from 4 to 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with a funeral service beginning at 7 P.M. with William Newsome officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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