Patricia Davis
April 15, 2026
Patricia Ann Davis, a beloved and cherished member of her community and family, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2026. Born on July 11, 1950 in St. Louis, Patricia was a woman known for her loving nature and unwavering devotion to others. She carried a spirit that was always filled with care and compassion, forever keeping others in her thoughts and prayers.
Patricia’s life was marked by her deep commitment to her family, community, and faith. On January 12, 1968, she was united in marriage to Ray Davis, sharing a beautiful 58 years together. Patricia’s love extended warmly to those around her; she delighted in spending time with her children and grandchildren, cherishing every moment shared. She was also an avid reader and a faithful member of the Leadwood First Church of God, where her dedication and kindness were a source of comfort and inspiration to many.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Davis; her son, Tom Davis, and his wife Teresa of Irondale; and her sister, Beverly Gapsch of Saint Louis. Patricia was also a proud grandmother to Michael (Tonya), Melissa (Adam), Matthew (Kaylee), and Rachel (Chris), and 7 great grandchildren. Additionally, she is remembered fondly by her special sister-in-law, Roberta (Larry) Ives.
Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ellen (Shaner) Palmer and Myrle Palmer, her daughter Neysa Davis, sister Linda McClintock and great granddaughter, Katelynn.
Her family and friends will remember Patricia as a nurturing soul whose gentle ways and loving heart touched many. Her legacy of love and faith will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.
Visitation for Patricia was held Saturday, April 11th from 9 A.M. to 12 Noon at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held the same day at 12 Noon with Rev. Kendall Hughes officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Bismarck. Serving as pallbearers were Michael Davis, Matthew Davis, Adam Schenovar, Kayden Davis, Kamren Davis and Ian Davis.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Patricia’s life was marked by her deep commitment to her family, community, and faith. On January 12, 1968, she was united in marriage to Ray Davis, sharing a beautiful 58 years together. Patricia’s love extended warmly to those around her; she delighted in spending time with her children and grandchildren, cherishing every moment shared. She was also an avid reader and a faithful member of the Leadwood First Church of God, where her dedication and kindness were a source of comfort and inspiration to many.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Davis; her son, Tom Davis, and his wife Teresa of Irondale; and her sister, Beverly Gapsch of Saint Louis. Patricia was also a proud grandmother to Michael (Tonya), Melissa (Adam), Matthew (Kaylee), and Rachel (Chris), and 7 great grandchildren. Additionally, she is remembered fondly by her special sister-in-law, Roberta (Larry) Ives.
Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ellen (Shaner) Palmer and Myrle Palmer, her daughter Neysa Davis, sister Linda McClintock and great granddaughter, Katelynn.
Her family and friends will remember Patricia as a nurturing soul whose gentle ways and loving heart touched many. Her legacy of love and faith will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.
Visitation for Patricia was held Saturday, April 11th from 9 A.M. to 12 Noon at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held the same day at 12 Noon with Rev. Kendall Hughes officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Bismarck. Serving as pallbearers were Michael Davis, Matthew Davis, Adam Schenovar, Kayden Davis, Kamren Davis and Ian Davis.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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