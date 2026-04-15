Yolanda Justine Knupp
April 15, 2026
Yolanda Justine Knupp, 65, of Potosi, passed away on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026. She was born on May 26, 1960, a daughter of the late Rodney and Joan (Raney) Schrum.
Yolanda was united in marriage to Kenneth Knupp on June 2, 1978, and they shared 48 years of memories together.
She grew up in Potosi, near Pine Valley, where she developed a deep appreciation for a simple, quiet life. Yolanda had a special place in her heart for animals - whether they were her own or strays in need, she made sure they were always cared for. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing, upholstery, and working with ceramics, finding joy in creating things with her hands.
Yolanda dedicated many years to serving her community as a school bus driver for the Potosi R-3 School District, where she became a familiar and friendly face to the children she safely transported each day. She also enjoyed keeping up with current events and was a devoted listener of the Glenn Beck Show. Above all, Yolanda cherished the comfort of home.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Knupp; her sister, Audria Mesey and husband John; her mother-in-law, Jean Knupp; her in-laws, Belle and Ted Vester, and Rick and Cindy Knupp; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her special friend, Tiny Dean.
In addition to her parents, Yolanda was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Robert S. Knupp; and her brother, Kermit Schrum.
A visitation for Yolanda was held on Thursday, April 9th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and lasting until her funeral service at 1 p.m., with Rev. Bob Thurman officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at their family cemetery.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mrs. Knupp’s funeral arrangements and family during this time.
Yolanda was united in marriage to Kenneth Knupp on June 2, 1978, and they shared 48 years of memories together.
She grew up in Potosi, near Pine Valley, where she developed a deep appreciation for a simple, quiet life. Yolanda had a special place in her heart for animals - whether they were her own or strays in need, she made sure they were always cared for. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing, upholstery, and working with ceramics, finding joy in creating things with her hands.
Yolanda dedicated many years to serving her community as a school bus driver for the Potosi R-3 School District, where she became a familiar and friendly face to the children she safely transported each day. She also enjoyed keeping up with current events and was a devoted listener of the Glenn Beck Show. Above all, Yolanda cherished the comfort of home.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Knupp; her sister, Audria Mesey and husband John; her mother-in-law, Jean Knupp; her in-laws, Belle and Ted Vester, and Rick and Cindy Knupp; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her special friend, Tiny Dean.
In addition to her parents, Yolanda was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Robert S. Knupp; and her brother, Kermit Schrum.
A visitation for Yolanda was held on Thursday, April 9th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and lasting until her funeral service at 1 p.m., with Rev. Bob Thurman officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at their family cemetery.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mrs. Knupp’s funeral arrangements and family during this time.
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