Roxanna Gale “Roxy” Williams
April 15, 2026
Roxanna Gale “Roxy” Williams, 65, passed away on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026. She was born on May 24, 1960, a daughter of the late Carter and Verda (Jenkins) Phillips.
Roxy grew up in Mineral Point, a place she always carried close to her heart. She was known for her kind spirit and her willingness to help anyone in need. Roxy had a deep love for animals - especially her beloved cats - and found joy in the simple, meaningful moments of life.
She enjoyed watching her favorite show, Yellowstone, as well as scary movies that kept her on the edge of her seat. Roxy also had a creative side and loved drawing pictures on cards, often sharing those small works of art with others as a way to brighten their day. More than anything, she cherished her family and friends. She loved spending time with them and created lasting memories filled with laughter and love. Roxy was a “mom” and “grandma” to many, extending her care and compassion far beyond her immediate family.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her four children, Amy Hoover and Chris, Jamie Williams, Sarah Bourisaw and Kenny, and Samantha Danieley and Joseph; her grandchildren, Tyler Aubuchon, Riley Michalek, Reece Michalek, Kenneth Bourisaw III, Eli Bourisaw, and Natalie Bourisaw; her sisters, Paula Williams and Renee Phillips; her special niece and nephews, Logyn Rulo, Emma Rulo, and Gage Rulo; her bonus daughter, Christina Bowen; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and her extended family at Hillside Residential Center.
A memorial gathering for Roxy will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at DeClue Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Williams’ family during this time.
Roxy grew up in Mineral Point, a place she always carried close to her heart. She was known for her kind spirit and her willingness to help anyone in need. Roxy had a deep love for animals - especially her beloved cats - and found joy in the simple, meaningful moments of life.
She enjoyed watching her favorite show, Yellowstone, as well as scary movies that kept her on the edge of her seat. Roxy also had a creative side and loved drawing pictures on cards, often sharing those small works of art with others as a way to brighten their day. More than anything, she cherished her family and friends. She loved spending time with them and created lasting memories filled with laughter and love. Roxy was a “mom” and “grandma” to many, extending her care and compassion far beyond her immediate family.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her four children, Amy Hoover and Chris, Jamie Williams, Sarah Bourisaw and Kenny, and Samantha Danieley and Joseph; her grandchildren, Tyler Aubuchon, Riley Michalek, Reece Michalek, Kenneth Bourisaw III, Eli Bourisaw, and Natalie Bourisaw; her sisters, Paula Williams and Renee Phillips; her special niece and nephews, Logyn Rulo, Emma Rulo, and Gage Rulo; her bonus daughter, Christina Bowen; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and her extended family at Hillside Residential Center.
A memorial gathering for Roxy will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at DeClue Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Williams’ family during this time.
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