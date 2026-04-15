Jimmie Ray Burkeen, Sr.
April 15, 2026
Jimmie Ray Burkeen, Sr., 87, of Cadet, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 31st, 2026. He was born on December 23, 1938, a son of the late Millard Elvis Burkeen and Ruth Evelyn (Goff) Burkeen.
Jimmie was united in marriage to Virginia (Smith) Burkeen, and they shared 39 years of love together before her passing.
Jimmie grew up in Finger, Tennessee, and in the Bootheel of Missouri, where his family worked hard picking cotton. Those early years shaped his strong work ethic and deep appreciation for a simple, country life. In 1958, he moved to St. Louis, where he later built a career and retired from General Motors.
A man of faith, Jimmie lived by the words he often shared: “God is love” and “God loves everyone.” He and his beloved wife, Jenny, spent nearly 20 years playing gospel music in local nursing homes, bringing comfort and joy to many. Jimmie found happiness in tending to his garden, working his land, and enjoying the outdoors. He was proud to be a country boy through and through.
He was also known as a master checkers player and enjoyed spending time at Sayers Senior Center, where he formed many friendships. Jimmie’s life was centered on his faith, his family, and the simple pleasures that meant the most to him.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his children, Jimmie Burkeen, Jr. (wife, Trish), Michael Burkeen (wife, Lisa), Douglas Burkeen, Christy Ward (husband, Stacy), and Ruth Evelyn Reece (husband, David); his grandchildren, Jimmie (Julie) Burkeen III, Michael Burkeen, Christopher Burkeen, Robert Burkeen, Kolden Ward, Kegan (Allison) Ward, Megan Reece, Chastity Reece and Matt, and Hunter Reece; his great-grandchildren, Annabel, Luca, Madeline, Aydin, Kyrie, Ethan, Ella, Darci, and Sloane; his siblings, Shelby Kelly and Ralph (Renee) Burkeen; his special friend and companion, Molly Daugherty; his best friend, Gary Williams; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Burkeen; his grandson, Alec Barrett; and his siblings, Nellie May Brown, Billy Burkeen, Kenneth Burkeen, and Carol Burkeen.
Visitation for Jimmie was held on Monday, April 6th at DeClue Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, April 7th at 9 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Interment and final prayers were held at Mission Ridge Cemetery.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Mr. Burkeen during this time.
Jimmie was united in marriage to Virginia (Smith) Burkeen, and they shared 39 years of love together before her passing.
Jimmie grew up in Finger, Tennessee, and in the Bootheel of Missouri, where his family worked hard picking cotton. Those early years shaped his strong work ethic and deep appreciation for a simple, country life. In 1958, he moved to St. Louis, where he later built a career and retired from General Motors.
A man of faith, Jimmie lived by the words he often shared: “God is love” and “God loves everyone.” He and his beloved wife, Jenny, spent nearly 20 years playing gospel music in local nursing homes, bringing comfort and joy to many. Jimmie found happiness in tending to his garden, working his land, and enjoying the outdoors. He was proud to be a country boy through and through.
He was also known as a master checkers player and enjoyed spending time at Sayers Senior Center, where he formed many friendships. Jimmie’s life was centered on his faith, his family, and the simple pleasures that meant the most to him.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his children, Jimmie Burkeen, Jr. (wife, Trish), Michael Burkeen (wife, Lisa), Douglas Burkeen, Christy Ward (husband, Stacy), and Ruth Evelyn Reece (husband, David); his grandchildren, Jimmie (Julie) Burkeen III, Michael Burkeen, Christopher Burkeen, Robert Burkeen, Kolden Ward, Kegan (Allison) Ward, Megan Reece, Chastity Reece and Matt, and Hunter Reece; his great-grandchildren, Annabel, Luca, Madeline, Aydin, Kyrie, Ethan, Ella, Darci, and Sloane; his siblings, Shelby Kelly and Ralph (Renee) Burkeen; his special friend and companion, Molly Daugherty; his best friend, Gary Williams; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Burkeen; his grandson, Alec Barrett; and his siblings, Nellie May Brown, Billy Burkeen, Kenneth Burkeen, and Carol Burkeen.
Visitation for Jimmie was held on Monday, April 6th at DeClue Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, April 7th at 9 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Interment and final prayers were held at Mission Ridge Cemetery.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Mr. Burkeen during this time.
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