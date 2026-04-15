Victoria Elizabeth Yount
April 15, 2026
Victoria Elizabeth Yount, lovingly known by her family and friends as Vicki, departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at her home, at the age of 68.
Vicki was born on February 19, 1958, the daughter of the late Travis Eye and Rachel (Coleman) Eye. She grew up in Shirley, where she was born at her Grandma Eye’s home. She attended Potosi High School and graduated with the Class of 1976.
On May 27, 1978, Vicki was united in marriage to Timothy Yount, and together they shared 41 wonderful years of life, love, and companionship. Through the years, she cherished their trips to Arizona with Tim and their family, taking in the beauty of the mountains and creating lasting memories.
Vicki attended Mineral Area College, where she earned her degree in accounting. She went on to serve as Executive Director for the Housing Authority, a role in which she truly made a difference. She genuinely cared for others and devoted herself to helping those in need, often spending countless hours serving Christmas meals and ensuring children received gifts during the holiday season.
Above all else, Vicki loved being a mother to her four children. She supported them in every way possible and took great joy in having a full house. Whether it was family or friends of her children, Vicki made everyone feel welcome and at home. She was a wonderful cook, known especially for her egg rolls, mashed potatoes, chicken and dumplings, and homemade soups - favorites that were often requested and always enjoyed.
Family was at the center of Vicki’s world. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart, and her life was a reflection of that love. Her warmth, kindness, and selflessness left a lasting impression on everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Timothy Yount; two sons, Seth Elijah Yount and Adam Yount; four siblings, Annie Eye, Randy Eye, Janet Bourbon, and Kathy Fitzwater; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Lena Yount; and her sister-in-law, Paula Eye.
Vicki is survived by her children, Noah (Shanna) Yount and Carah Watson; daughter-in-law, Beth Yount; six grandchildren, Cyrus (Jordan) Yount, Ben (Maureen) Stemmler, Kellen Watson, Maddix Watson, River Yount, and Sadie Yount; three great-grandchildren, Ruby, Makiyah, and Mathias; five siblings, Donna (Clay) Simpson, Melinda (Eddie) Cooper, Jody Eye, Mark Eye, and David Eye; in-laws, Roger Bourbon, Shelia Yount, Brenda and Randy Swift, and Robin and Chuck Belfield; a special niece, Brook Boyer; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Vicki will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her legacy of love and caring for others above oneself will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched.
A Celebration of Vicki’s life will be held at White Oak Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, April 18th from 1 to 4 P.M. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Vicki was born on February 19, 1958, the daughter of the late Travis Eye and Rachel (Coleman) Eye. She grew up in Shirley, where she was born at her Grandma Eye’s home. She attended Potosi High School and graduated with the Class of 1976.
On May 27, 1978, Vicki was united in marriage to Timothy Yount, and together they shared 41 wonderful years of life, love, and companionship. Through the years, she cherished their trips to Arizona with Tim and their family, taking in the beauty of the mountains and creating lasting memories.
Vicki attended Mineral Area College, where she earned her degree in accounting. She went on to serve as Executive Director for the Housing Authority, a role in which she truly made a difference. She genuinely cared for others and devoted herself to helping those in need, often spending countless hours serving Christmas meals and ensuring children received gifts during the holiday season.
Above all else, Vicki loved being a mother to her four children. She supported them in every way possible and took great joy in having a full house. Whether it was family or friends of her children, Vicki made everyone feel welcome and at home. She was a wonderful cook, known especially for her egg rolls, mashed potatoes, chicken and dumplings, and homemade soups - favorites that were often requested and always enjoyed.
Family was at the center of Vicki’s world. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart, and her life was a reflection of that love. Her warmth, kindness, and selflessness left a lasting impression on everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Timothy Yount; two sons, Seth Elijah Yount and Adam Yount; four siblings, Annie Eye, Randy Eye, Janet Bourbon, and Kathy Fitzwater; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Lena Yount; and her sister-in-law, Paula Eye.
Vicki is survived by her children, Noah (Shanna) Yount and Carah Watson; daughter-in-law, Beth Yount; six grandchildren, Cyrus (Jordan) Yount, Ben (Maureen) Stemmler, Kellen Watson, Maddix Watson, River Yount, and Sadie Yount; three great-grandchildren, Ruby, Makiyah, and Mathias; five siblings, Donna (Clay) Simpson, Melinda (Eddie) Cooper, Jody Eye, Mark Eye, and David Eye; in-laws, Roger Bourbon, Shelia Yount, Brenda and Randy Swift, and Robin and Chuck Belfield; a special niece, Brook Boyer; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Vicki will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her legacy of love and caring for others above oneself will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched.
A Celebration of Vicki’s life will be held at White Oak Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, April 18th from 1 to 4 P.M. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!