Jeffrey Luke “Jeff” Jones
April 15, 2026
Jeffrey Luke “Jeff” Jones, 61, of DeSoto, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026. Jeff was born on October 14, 1964 in St. Louis, a son of the late Ray Coleman and Jeanette Jones.
Jeff was united in marriage to Elaine Barton. Together, they built a life centered around family and raised six children who meant everything to him. From the very beginning, Jeff was just a simple, homegrown kind of man. He never needed much to be happy and carried that easy, steady way of living with him throughout his life. He truly was an old soul who found great joy in the simple things.
Jeff enjoyed fishing whenever he had the chance, listening to music by Kid Rock and Bob Seger, and trying his luck playing the slot machines in his downtime. He had a deep appreciation for antiques and loved going to auctions, always drawn to unique and timeless pieces. Jeff had a remarkable eye - he could often look at an antique or a vintage car and quickly tell its age, value, make, and model with ease.
But more than anything, Jeff loved his family. His kids were his pride and joy, and he worked hard his entire life to provide for them the best he could. He was the kind of man who showed his love through what he did every day. He loved his family above all else and treasured every moment spent with them.
Jeff came to know the Lord as a young boy and, in recent years, rededicated his life to Jesus Christ. His faith grew strong, and he found comfort in his closeness with God. One of the phrases Jeff lived by - and instilled in his children, even into adulthood - was, “You make your bed, you lay in it.” It was his way of reminding them that life is shaped by the choices we make, each carrying its own rewards or consequences. Jeff will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and his simple, genuine way of life.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elaine Jones; his six children, Jonathan Jones, Justin Jones & wife Haley, Timothy Jones & wife Tanisha, Julia VanFleet & husband Jacob, Gavin Jones, Haley Jones; 12 grandchildren; his brothers, Glen Jones, Ray Coleman, Bill Jones, Stanley Jones, and Bruce Jones; his sisters, Linda Whitehead, Mary Barton, and Janet Jones; along with many dear nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Jones.
Jeff was a simple man, in the very best way - and he will be remembered and missed more than words can say.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Jeff’s family during this time.
Jeff was united in marriage to Elaine Barton. Together, they built a life centered around family and raised six children who meant everything to him. From the very beginning, Jeff was just a simple, homegrown kind of man. He never needed much to be happy and carried that easy, steady way of living with him throughout his life. He truly was an old soul who found great joy in the simple things.
Jeff enjoyed fishing whenever he had the chance, listening to music by Kid Rock and Bob Seger, and trying his luck playing the slot machines in his downtime. He had a deep appreciation for antiques and loved going to auctions, always drawn to unique and timeless pieces. Jeff had a remarkable eye - he could often look at an antique or a vintage car and quickly tell its age, value, make, and model with ease.
But more than anything, Jeff loved his family. His kids were his pride and joy, and he worked hard his entire life to provide for them the best he could. He was the kind of man who showed his love through what he did every day. He loved his family above all else and treasured every moment spent with them.
Jeff came to know the Lord as a young boy and, in recent years, rededicated his life to Jesus Christ. His faith grew strong, and he found comfort in his closeness with God. One of the phrases Jeff lived by - and instilled in his children, even into adulthood - was, “You make your bed, you lay in it.” It was his way of reminding them that life is shaped by the choices we make, each carrying its own rewards or consequences. Jeff will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and his simple, genuine way of life.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elaine Jones; his six children, Jonathan Jones, Justin Jones & wife Haley, Timothy Jones & wife Tanisha, Julia VanFleet & husband Jacob, Gavin Jones, Haley Jones; 12 grandchildren; his brothers, Glen Jones, Ray Coleman, Bill Jones, Stanley Jones, and Bruce Jones; his sisters, Linda Whitehead, Mary Barton, and Janet Jones; along with many dear nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Jones.
Jeff was a simple man, in the very best way - and he will be remembered and missed more than words can say.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Jeff’s family during this time.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!