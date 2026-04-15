Brenda Spier
April 15, 2026
Brenda Spier, a dedicated and compassionate individual, passed away on April 8, 2026. Born on June 13, 1955 in Ironton, Brenda was known for her unwavering commitment to her family and community throughout her life.
From the age of 14, Brenda devoted herself to the family restaurant, the Blue Haven Cafe, where she worked diligently for 56 years. Her love for serving people and kindness toward customers made a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of meeting her. Brenda was not only a devoted worker but also a very loving and compassionate soul.
On June 17, 1973, Brenda was united in marriage to Sanford Spier. Together, they shared 51 years of love and companionship before Sanford preceded her in death on March 26, 2025. Beyond her professional and marital commitments, Brenda found great joy in working on the farm and spending cherished time with her grandchildren. She took immense pride in being a loving mother and grandmother, which she regarded as her proudest accomplishments.
Brenda is lovingly remembered by her children, Shannon Spier and Billy Spier, both of Irondale. She is also survived by her seven sisters, Beverly Kelley; Janice Ressel and her husband Randy; Linda Kelley (Ptolemy); Rose Montgomery and her husband Dave; Vickie Simms and her husband Anthony; Leslie Weston and her husband Shawn; and Sheila Blunt and her husband Dennis. Her seven brothers also survive her, Kenny Kelley; Clyde Kelley and his wife Regina; Larry Kelley and his wife Kelly; Clayton Kelley; James Kelley; Michael Kelley and his wife Michelle; and Richard Kelley and his wife Amy. Brenda’s grandchildren - Shane (Blake), Austin (Abbi), and Alex - along with her great-grandchildren Sam, Seeley, Andersyn, and Owen, carry forward her loving legacy.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Sanford Spier, her parents Loretta "Bernice" (Brown) Kelley and William Charles Kelley, and an infant daughter.
Brenda’s enduring devotion to her family, her work ethic, and her kindness leaves a profound mark on all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and warmly remembered by her loved ones, friends, and all whose lives she touched.
Visitation for Brenda was held Monday, April 13th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Irondale Church of the Nazarene in Irondale. Funeral services took place the same day at the same location at 1 PM with Pastor Steve Voyles officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place the Blue Haven Farm’s Cemetery in Irondale. Serving as pallbearers were Larry Kelley, Kenny Kelley, Clyde Kelley, Clayton Kelley, James Kelley, Richard Kelley, Mike Kelley.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
From the age of 14, Brenda devoted herself to the family restaurant, the Blue Haven Cafe, where she worked diligently for 56 years. Her love for serving people and kindness toward customers made a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of meeting her. Brenda was not only a devoted worker but also a very loving and compassionate soul.
On June 17, 1973, Brenda was united in marriage to Sanford Spier. Together, they shared 51 years of love and companionship before Sanford preceded her in death on March 26, 2025. Beyond her professional and marital commitments, Brenda found great joy in working on the farm and spending cherished time with her grandchildren. She took immense pride in being a loving mother and grandmother, which she regarded as her proudest accomplishments.
Brenda is lovingly remembered by her children, Shannon Spier and Billy Spier, both of Irondale. She is also survived by her seven sisters, Beverly Kelley; Janice Ressel and her husband Randy; Linda Kelley (Ptolemy); Rose Montgomery and her husband Dave; Vickie Simms and her husband Anthony; Leslie Weston and her husband Shawn; and Sheila Blunt and her husband Dennis. Her seven brothers also survive her, Kenny Kelley; Clyde Kelley and his wife Regina; Larry Kelley and his wife Kelly; Clayton Kelley; James Kelley; Michael Kelley and his wife Michelle; and Richard Kelley and his wife Amy. Brenda’s grandchildren - Shane (Blake), Austin (Abbi), and Alex - along with her great-grandchildren Sam, Seeley, Andersyn, and Owen, carry forward her loving legacy.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Sanford Spier, her parents Loretta "Bernice" (Brown) Kelley and William Charles Kelley, and an infant daughter.
Brenda’s enduring devotion to her family, her work ethic, and her kindness leaves a profound mark on all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and warmly remembered by her loved ones, friends, and all whose lives she touched.
Visitation for Brenda was held Monday, April 13th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Irondale Church of the Nazarene in Irondale. Funeral services took place the same day at the same location at 1 PM with Pastor Steve Voyles officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place the Blue Haven Farm’s Cemetery in Irondale. Serving as pallbearers were Larry Kelley, Kenny Kelley, Clyde Kelley, Clayton Kelley, James Kelley, Richard Kelley, Mike Kelley.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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