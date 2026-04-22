Jimmy Harmon
April 22, 2026
Jimmy Marsh Harmon, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and cherished member of the Potosi community, passed away peacefully on April 12th, 2026, at the age of 82. Born on October 3rd, 1943, in Potosi, Jimmy lived a life marked by dedication, hard work, and an enduring spirit of generosity and joy.
Jimmy was a proud Veteran who honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. His commitment to service reflected his steadfast and selfless character.
On September 23rd, 1967, Jimmy was united in marriage to Carol (Whitehead) Harmon. Their union was a testament to true partnership and love, as they shared 58 wonderful years together. Jimmy was immensely proud of Carol and deeply proud to be a loving father and grandfather.
Known throughout his community and family as a hard worker who loved to have fun, Jimmy had a warm and generous heart, always ready to help others. He was an outdoorsman at heart, with passions for hunting, fishing, woodworking, and spending time in nature. He was especially famed for his August fish fry, a gathering that celebrated summer’s bounty and brought together family and friends with warmth and fellowship. His dedication to fishing all summer to provide for those he loved was just one sign of his caring nature.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Carol Harmon, and their children, two daughters, Darla Loomis and her husband Clay of Potosi, and Annette Portell of Potosi; and a son, Richard Harmon and his wife Jennifer, also of Potosi. He is further remembered with affection by his sister, Beulah Niswonger, and brothers Harold Harmon and Lindell Harmon. His legacy continues through his beloved grandchildren Monica Harmon, Katelynn (Miner) Willard, Jacquilyn Fithian, Tyler Miner, Shannon Lawson, Jimmy Fithian, and Maggie Portell, as well as his great-grandchildren Ezekial Kean, Mayve Thebeau, Declan Willard, and Braxton Lawson, who brought him immeasurable joy.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Dove (Allen) Harmon and Carson Harmon; his brothers Derald, Henry, Norvel, Johnny, Arthur Harmon, and Donald Gibson; and his sisters Laura Niswonger, Leoma Middleton, Rosetta Skaggs, Lucy Gibson, and Herman Harmon.
Jimmy’s life was one of steadfast dedication to family, community, and country, embodied by love, laughter, and tireless kindness. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who were privileged to know him.
Visitation for Jimmy was held Wednesday April 15th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday morning April 16th from 9 to 9:45 A.M. at the same location.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 16th at 10 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Potosi with Father Tony Dattillo officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at the Calvary Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Richard Harmon, Russell Harmon, Jeff Harmon, Jerry Harmon, Bob Miner, and Tyler Miner.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Jimmy was a proud Veteran who honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. His commitment to service reflected his steadfast and selfless character.
On September 23rd, 1967, Jimmy was united in marriage to Carol (Whitehead) Harmon. Their union was a testament to true partnership and love, as they shared 58 wonderful years together. Jimmy was immensely proud of Carol and deeply proud to be a loving father and grandfather.
Known throughout his community and family as a hard worker who loved to have fun, Jimmy had a warm and generous heart, always ready to help others. He was an outdoorsman at heart, with passions for hunting, fishing, woodworking, and spending time in nature. He was especially famed for his August fish fry, a gathering that celebrated summer’s bounty and brought together family and friends with warmth and fellowship. His dedication to fishing all summer to provide for those he loved was just one sign of his caring nature.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Carol Harmon, and their children, two daughters, Darla Loomis and her husband Clay of Potosi, and Annette Portell of Potosi; and a son, Richard Harmon and his wife Jennifer, also of Potosi. He is further remembered with affection by his sister, Beulah Niswonger, and brothers Harold Harmon and Lindell Harmon. His legacy continues through his beloved grandchildren Monica Harmon, Katelynn (Miner) Willard, Jacquilyn Fithian, Tyler Miner, Shannon Lawson, Jimmy Fithian, and Maggie Portell, as well as his great-grandchildren Ezekial Kean, Mayve Thebeau, Declan Willard, and Braxton Lawson, who brought him immeasurable joy.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Dove (Allen) Harmon and Carson Harmon; his brothers Derald, Henry, Norvel, Johnny, Arthur Harmon, and Donald Gibson; and his sisters Laura Niswonger, Leoma Middleton, Rosetta Skaggs, Lucy Gibson, and Herman Harmon.
Jimmy’s life was one of steadfast dedication to family, community, and country, embodied by love, laughter, and tireless kindness. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who were privileged to know him.
Visitation for Jimmy was held Wednesday April 15th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday morning April 16th from 9 to 9:45 A.M. at the same location.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 16th at 10 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Potosi with Father Tony Dattillo officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at the Calvary Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Richard Harmon, Russell Harmon, Jeff Harmon, Jerry Harmon, Bob Miner, and Tyler Miner.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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