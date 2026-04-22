Lyndall Horton
April 22, 2026
Lyndall Horton passed away on August 31, 2025, in St. Augustine, Florida, at the age of 87.
Lyndall lived a life filled with love, service, and dedication. He proudly served his country as a Veteran, where he carried that same spirit of honor and commitment into his everyday life. After serving his country he began a career with United Airlines, where he built lasting friendships and touched countless lives for over 40 years. He and his family lived in California and Ohio before retiring to southern Florida.
To know Lyndall was to know a man with a heart of gold. He never hesitated to help anyone in need, and he brought kindness, laughter, and joy wherever he went. His family and friends will always remember his generous spirit and the way he made every moment brighter.
He leaves behind his loving partner, Sandy; his children, Gregory, Carrie, and Jennifer; and his cherished grandchildren, Austin, James, Aliza, and Monty. He is also survived by his brothers, Dean and Charles, who will carry his memory forward with love.
Lyndall’s legacy is one of selflessness, compassion, and unwavering devotion to the people he loved most. While he will be deeply missed, his presence will always live on in the hearts of those who knew him.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, at 1 P.M. at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery in Caledonia, Missouri; address for the cemetery is 21451 S RT-21 Caledonia, Missouri 63631.
Services are under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Lyndall lived a life filled with love, service, and dedication. He proudly served his country as a Veteran, where he carried that same spirit of honor and commitment into his everyday life. After serving his country he began a career with United Airlines, where he built lasting friendships and touched countless lives for over 40 years. He and his family lived in California and Ohio before retiring to southern Florida.
To know Lyndall was to know a man with a heart of gold. He never hesitated to help anyone in need, and he brought kindness, laughter, and joy wherever he went. His family and friends will always remember his generous spirit and the way he made every moment brighter.
He leaves behind his loving partner, Sandy; his children, Gregory, Carrie, and Jennifer; and his cherished grandchildren, Austin, James, Aliza, and Monty. He is also survived by his brothers, Dean and Charles, who will carry his memory forward with love.
Lyndall’s legacy is one of selflessness, compassion, and unwavering devotion to the people he loved most. While he will be deeply missed, his presence will always live on in the hearts of those who knew him.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, at 1 P.M. at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery in Caledonia, Missouri; address for the cemetery is 21451 S RT-21 Caledonia, Missouri 63631.
Services are under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!