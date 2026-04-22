Charles Elmore Isgriggs
April 22, 2026
Charles Elmore Isgriggs, lovingly known as “Bossy,” was born on September 27, 1970 in St. Louis, a son of the late Charles Gary Isgriggs and Bevanell E. “Sparkie” (Brooks) Isgriggs. Bossy passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at the age of 55.
Bossy grew up in the St. Louis area, where he became known for his quick wit, great sense of humor, and unforgettable personality. He loved making people laugh, whether through jokes, pranks, or his natural ability to light up any room. He enjoyed singing karaoke, spending time with friends, and had a true passion for motorcycles - especially Harley Davidsons. Bossy was a slick talker, a simple man at heart, and someone who left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
A moment that meant a great deal to Bossy was when he received the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior in 2019 - a decision he was deeply proud of and carried with him.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his children, Ashley Isgriggs; Charles Dominick Isgriggs and his fiancé, Paige; Payton Isgriggs; and Dahlia Isgriggs; his cherished grandchildren: Malayna, Alynni, Koby, Brooke, Josey, and Ivyahna; his sister, Billy Jo Isgriggs; special cousins, Beverly Rea and Bud, Bridgett Wilson and Bryce, Kristen Eye, and Tammy Sampson and Mark; his aunt, Brickey Boyster; special friend, Rhonda Isgriggs; his dear friends: Tom and Debbie; along with his cousins, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bossy was preceded in death by his daughter, Alexis Isgriggs; and his great-grandparents, Charles and Edna Isgriggs.
A memorial visitation for Bossy was held on Monday, April 20th beginning at 4 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life began at 6 p.m. with Pastor Bryce Wilson officiating.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the Isgriggs family during this time.
Bossy grew up in the St. Louis area, where he became known for his quick wit, great sense of humor, and unforgettable personality. He loved making people laugh, whether through jokes, pranks, or his natural ability to light up any room. He enjoyed singing karaoke, spending time with friends, and had a true passion for motorcycles - especially Harley Davidsons. Bossy was a slick talker, a simple man at heart, and someone who left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
A moment that meant a great deal to Bossy was when he received the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior in 2019 - a decision he was deeply proud of and carried with him.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his children, Ashley Isgriggs; Charles Dominick Isgriggs and his fiancé, Paige; Payton Isgriggs; and Dahlia Isgriggs; his cherished grandchildren: Malayna, Alynni, Koby, Brooke, Josey, and Ivyahna; his sister, Billy Jo Isgriggs; special cousins, Beverly Rea and Bud, Bridgett Wilson and Bryce, Kristen Eye, and Tammy Sampson and Mark; his aunt, Brickey Boyster; special friend, Rhonda Isgriggs; his dear friends: Tom and Debbie; along with his cousins, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bossy was preceded in death by his daughter, Alexis Isgriggs; and his great-grandparents, Charles and Edna Isgriggs.
A memorial visitation for Bossy was held on Monday, April 20th beginning at 4 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life began at 6 p.m. with Pastor Bryce Wilson officiating.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the Isgriggs family during this time.
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