Paul Wayne Yount
April 22, 2026
Paul Wayne Yount, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went to his heavenly home on Monday, April 13, 2026, at the age of 72. Paul was born on February 3, 1954 in Ironton, the son of the late Trenice Yount and Ardath (McNabb) Yount.
On August 29, 1975, he was united in marriage to Denise Minter, beginning a lifelong partnership built on love, devotion, and shared memories. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two siblings, Marilyn Kay Yount and Terry Yount.
Paul was a devoted husband and father who rarely missed a moment in his children’s lives, especially when it came to their many sporting events, including basketball, volleyball, baseball, and softball. He spent summers coaching youth baseball and took great pride in supporting and encouraging young athletes.
He dedicated his career as a lineman, often working long days, evenings, and in difficult conditions, because he cared deeply about others and never wanted anyone to go without electricity. Paul retired from Ameren. His strong work ethic and servant’s heart were evident in all he did.
Paul had a deep love for the outdoors and was happiest when he was fishing, hunting, or simply enjoying the land. He spent countless days on the water, especially at Lake Wappapello, and took many memorable fishing trips to Wisconsin, returning to the same cabin for over 20 years. He loved camping, traveling - primarily by road - and exploring much of the country, particularly the national parks West of the Mississippi River. Though not fond of flying, he enjoyed two special cruises to Alaska.
At home, Paul found joy in farming cattle, often calling them in to feed as they came running to him. He enjoyed riding around on his four-wheeler or Ranger, sitting on the porch swing watching the farm and sunsets, and searching for morel mushrooms - something he had a special knack for spotting anywhere, even from the road. He was skilled in woodworking, a craft he enjoyed despite the well-known story of losing a finger. Paul also enjoyed playing cards, yard games, a bit of golf, and contributing his time to church and mission trips, including those to Oklahoma.
Known for his playful spirit, Paul was a bit of a prankster and loved giving family members unique nicknames - though he made sure to stay on guard every April Fools’ Day. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family, whether during holidays, meals, or simple everyday moments.
Paul is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Denise Yount; his daughter, Melissa Yount-Ott and her husband, Brandon; his son, Joe Yount and his wife, Meagan; four grandchildren, Hudson, Harper, Nolan, and Marzee; his sister, Susan McClain; and his in-laws, Kathie and Karl Loughary, and Mike Minter. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and many beloved pets over the years who brought him joy.
He will be especially remembered as a proud and loving grandfather who cherished playing with his grandchildren and creating lasting memories with them.
Paul leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, hard work, and faith that will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Though he will be deeply missed, his family finds comfort in knowing he is now at home in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations in memory of Paul: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Belgrade Methodist Church, or the Pancreatic Cancer Association.
On August 29, 1975, he was united in marriage to Denise Minter, beginning a lifelong partnership built on love, devotion, and shared memories. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two siblings, Marilyn Kay Yount and Terry Yount.
Paul was a devoted husband and father who rarely missed a moment in his children’s lives, especially when it came to their many sporting events, including basketball, volleyball, baseball, and softball. He spent summers coaching youth baseball and took great pride in supporting and encouraging young athletes.
He dedicated his career as a lineman, often working long days, evenings, and in difficult conditions, because he cared deeply about others and never wanted anyone to go without electricity. Paul retired from Ameren. His strong work ethic and servant’s heart were evident in all he did.
Paul had a deep love for the outdoors and was happiest when he was fishing, hunting, or simply enjoying the land. He spent countless days on the water, especially at Lake Wappapello, and took many memorable fishing trips to Wisconsin, returning to the same cabin for over 20 years. He loved camping, traveling - primarily by road - and exploring much of the country, particularly the national parks West of the Mississippi River. Though not fond of flying, he enjoyed two special cruises to Alaska.
At home, Paul found joy in farming cattle, often calling them in to feed as they came running to him. He enjoyed riding around on his four-wheeler or Ranger, sitting on the porch swing watching the farm and sunsets, and searching for morel mushrooms - something he had a special knack for spotting anywhere, even from the road. He was skilled in woodworking, a craft he enjoyed despite the well-known story of losing a finger. Paul also enjoyed playing cards, yard games, a bit of golf, and contributing his time to church and mission trips, including those to Oklahoma.
Known for his playful spirit, Paul was a bit of a prankster and loved giving family members unique nicknames - though he made sure to stay on guard every April Fools’ Day. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family, whether during holidays, meals, or simple everyday moments.
Paul is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Denise Yount; his daughter, Melissa Yount-Ott and her husband, Brandon; his son, Joe Yount and his wife, Meagan; four grandchildren, Hudson, Harper, Nolan, and Marzee; his sister, Susan McClain; and his in-laws, Kathie and Karl Loughary, and Mike Minter. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and many beloved pets over the years who brought him joy.
He will be especially remembered as a proud and loving grandfather who cherished playing with his grandchildren and creating lasting memories with them.
Paul leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, hard work, and faith that will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Though he will be deeply missed, his family finds comfort in knowing he is now at home in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations in memory of Paul: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Belgrade Methodist Church, or the Pancreatic Cancer Association.
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