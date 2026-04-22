Mark Anthony Rulo
April 22, 2026
Mark Anthony Rulo, of Cadet, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2026, at Barnes Hospital at the age of 53. “Tony,” as he was known to most, was born on December 20, 1972 in Mineral Point, the son of the late Ray Donald Rulo and Laverna (Adams) Rulo.
Tony grew up in the Mineral Point area, where his family has deep roots. He attended Potosi High School and graduated with the Class of 1992. He worked for many years as a machinist at Bulk Tank in Park Hills, where he was known as a faithful and hardworking employee, often continuing his work even when he wasn’t feeling his best.
On July 2, 2011, Tony was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jessica Pierce, at Big River Church.
Tony was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved spending time in the woods, whether hunting or searching for mushrooms. He was a deeply family-oriented man whose greatest joy came from being with his loved ones. His favorite moments were spent with his granddaughter, Kindsley, whom he cherished dearly. Tony also loved Jesus and was proud to have recently been baptized.
Tony is survived by his wife, Jessica Rulo; three sons, Landon (Hannah) Rulo, Mathew Rulo, and James Rulo; his granddaughter, Kindsley Rae Rulo; his brother, Tommy John DeClue; as well as aunts, uncles, and many special cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Laverna Rulo; his paternal grandparents, Bud and Virginia Rulo; his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Dorothy Adams; and his brother, Rocky Turner.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 21st from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 1 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Pastor Matt Woods officiated the service. Interment and final prayers were held at New Diggins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Tony grew up in the Mineral Point area, where his family has deep roots. He attended Potosi High School and graduated with the Class of 1992. He worked for many years as a machinist at Bulk Tank in Park Hills, where he was known as a faithful and hardworking employee, often continuing his work even when he wasn’t feeling his best.
On July 2, 2011, Tony was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jessica Pierce, at Big River Church.
Tony was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved spending time in the woods, whether hunting or searching for mushrooms. He was a deeply family-oriented man whose greatest joy came from being with his loved ones. His favorite moments were spent with his granddaughter, Kindsley, whom he cherished dearly. Tony also loved Jesus and was proud to have recently been baptized.
Tony is survived by his wife, Jessica Rulo; three sons, Landon (Hannah) Rulo, Mathew Rulo, and James Rulo; his granddaughter, Kindsley Rae Rulo; his brother, Tommy John DeClue; as well as aunts, uncles, and many special cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Laverna Rulo; his paternal grandparents, Bud and Virginia Rulo; his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Dorothy Adams; and his brother, Rocky Turner.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 21st from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 1 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Pastor Matt Woods officiated the service. Interment and final prayers were held at New Diggins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
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