Mark Randall Rosener
April 22, 2026
Mark Randall Rosener was born on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Joseph Rosener and Mary Lou (Kaiser) Rosener. Mark passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the age of 66.
Mark was a simple man who truly enjoyed the little things that brought him happiness. He had a love for bike riding and playing his guitar, finding joy in music and the moments it created. Mark dedicated his time to his work at Busenbark Granite, where he took great pride in what he did for several years. One of his unique passions was crafting crosses from leftover granite—turning something ordinary into something meaningful and lasting. Mark was also proud to have served his country in the United States Navy.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his only son, Levi Rosener; his sister, Scarlett Gray; his brothers, John Johnson (Becky Manion) and Jody Rosener; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Rosener; along with dear nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Rosener.
In keeping with Mark’s wishes, there will be no formal services held at this time.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the Rosener family during this difficult time.
Mark was a simple man who truly enjoyed the little things that brought him happiness. He had a love for bike riding and playing his guitar, finding joy in music and the moments it created. Mark dedicated his time to his work at Busenbark Granite, where he took great pride in what he did for several years. One of his unique passions was crafting crosses from leftover granite—turning something ordinary into something meaningful and lasting. Mark was also proud to have served his country in the United States Navy.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his only son, Levi Rosener; his sister, Scarlett Gray; his brothers, John Johnson (Becky Manion) and Jody Rosener; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Rosener; along with dear nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Rosener.
In keeping with Mark’s wishes, there will be no formal services held at this time.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the Rosener family during this difficult time.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!