Lois Ann Swierk
April 28, 2026
Lois Ann (Eye) Swierk of Potosi, departed this life peacefully on April 15th, 2026, in her hometown where she was born on June 20th, 1938. With a life richly lived and deeply loved, Lois left behind a legacy marked by warmth, kindness, and devotion to her family and friends.
A daughter to the late Ace Charles Eye and Alice Lee (Fitzwater) Eye, Lois found herself finding the spirit of community and hospitality throughout her years. She was known far and wide for her unmatched ability to bake the best pies in the world; her home was a haven bursting with the joyful sounds of children and laughter, a place where no one departed hungry. She took great pride in cooking and teaching her daughters how to cook as well, she was a fabulous cook. She loved nothing more than sharing coffee with friends, always placing rollers in her hair; Lois never found a stranger, always exemplifying her cheerful and welcoming nature. She loved to garden and had a deep devotion to the God. Her faith was the corner stone of her values.
Her proudest accomplishment was her children and grandchildren, a testament to the devotion and love she poured into her family. Lois’s nurturing spirit lives on through her surviving family, including her husband Roger Swierk of Potosi; her sons Jim Essmyer and wife Tammy of Dallas, Texas, Paul Essmyer and wife Judy of Arnold, Bill Gillman and wife Juanita of St. Louis; her daughters Donna Gillman-Miller of Troy, Illinois, and Alice Hunt and husband Dave of Potosi, grandchildren, Amber and husband Nathon Kaboos, Julie, Jennifer, Jessica, and James Essmyer, Jeremiah, Travis Essmyer, William, Joeseph & Thomas Gillman, Joseph, Connor, and Drake Miller, Cansas Bell & many great grandchildren. Lois’s love for her family remains a cornerstone of her memory.
Lois is proceeded in death by her daughter Julie Ann Essmeyer; granddaughter Ashley Nichole Smelser; brothers, Joseph Eye, Robert Eye, Ace Lynn Eye, and Tim Eye; and her sisters Lowayne (Eye) Streckfus and Iona Lee (Peggy) Whitnah.
Lois Ann Swierk’s life was a testament to hospitality, generosity, and the profound impact of a loving heart. She never met a stranger and made a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to know her. The many moments of joy she created will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her.
Visitation for Lois was held Wednesday, April 22nd from 9 A.M. to 12 Noon at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with the funeral service taking place at Noon with Pastor Lloyd Pierce officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Calvary Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Tom Gillman, Bill Gillman, Jason Essmyer, Travis Essmyer, David Hunt and Connor Miller.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
A daughter to the late Ace Charles Eye and Alice Lee (Fitzwater) Eye, Lois found herself finding the spirit of community and hospitality throughout her years. She was known far and wide for her unmatched ability to bake the best pies in the world; her home was a haven bursting with the joyful sounds of children and laughter, a place where no one departed hungry. She took great pride in cooking and teaching her daughters how to cook as well, she was a fabulous cook. She loved nothing more than sharing coffee with friends, always placing rollers in her hair; Lois never found a stranger, always exemplifying her cheerful and welcoming nature. She loved to garden and had a deep devotion to the God. Her faith was the corner stone of her values.
Her proudest accomplishment was her children and grandchildren, a testament to the devotion and love she poured into her family. Lois’s nurturing spirit lives on through her surviving family, including her husband Roger Swierk of Potosi; her sons Jim Essmyer and wife Tammy of Dallas, Texas, Paul Essmyer and wife Judy of Arnold, Bill Gillman and wife Juanita of St. Louis; her daughters Donna Gillman-Miller of Troy, Illinois, and Alice Hunt and husband Dave of Potosi, grandchildren, Amber and husband Nathon Kaboos, Julie, Jennifer, Jessica, and James Essmyer, Jeremiah, Travis Essmyer, William, Joeseph & Thomas Gillman, Joseph, Connor, and Drake Miller, Cansas Bell & many great grandchildren. Lois’s love for her family remains a cornerstone of her memory.
Lois is proceeded in death by her daughter Julie Ann Essmeyer; granddaughter Ashley Nichole Smelser; brothers, Joseph Eye, Robert Eye, Ace Lynn Eye, and Tim Eye; and her sisters Lowayne (Eye) Streckfus and Iona Lee (Peggy) Whitnah.
Lois Ann Swierk’s life was a testament to hospitality, generosity, and the profound impact of a loving heart. She never met a stranger and made a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to know her. The many moments of joy she created will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her.
Visitation for Lois was held Wednesday, April 22nd from 9 A.M. to 12 Noon at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with the funeral service taking place at Noon with Pastor Lloyd Pierce officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Calvary Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Tom Gillman, Bill Gillman, Jason Essmyer, Travis Essmyer, David Hunt and Connor Miller.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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