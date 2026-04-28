Joyce JoAnn Skaggs
April 28, 2026
Joyce JoAnn Skaggs of Mineral Point passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the age of 80. JoAnn, as she was lovingly known by her family and friends, was born on May 22, 1945, in Cadet, a daughter of the late Joseph Politte and Lillian (Rulo) Politte.
JoAnn was united in marriage to the love of her life, Leon Skaggs, on April 11, 1964, at Big River Church, beginning a lifelong journey of love, faith, and devotion. Her family was the center of her world - her children and grandchildren meant everything to her, and she treasured every moment spent with them.
A woman of deep faith, JoAnn was known as a powerful prayer warrior. She was continually in prayer for her family, her friends, and the many needs of those around her. Her faith guided her daily life and brought comfort and strength not only to her, but to all who knew her. She was a member of Bismarck Church of God and found great peace in reading her Bible during the quiet moments of the morning.
JoAnn also loved to enjoy life’s simple pleasures and have a good time. She cherished the many lunches and trips she shared with her dear friends, affectionately known as the “Golden Girls.” She rarely missed a Friday appointment to have her hair done, a routine she looked forward to each week. JoAnn found joy tending to her flowers, shopping, and decorating her home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming space for those she loved.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Skaggs; and her siblings and in-laws, Rachel (Rev. Lloyd) Shepard, Ronda (Rev. Bob) Adams, Norma (Johnny) Hedrick, Laverta “Bert” (Herbert “Grassy”) Stringer, Leroy Politte, Bill Politte, Robert “Bob” (Norma) Politte, Mike Politte, and Pat Politte.
JoAnn is survived by her five children, Mark Skaggs and Barb, Doug (Lisa) Skaggs, Scott (Tammy) Skaggs, Mitch Skaggs, and Traci (Shawn) Wilson; eight grandchildren, Tyler Skaggs; Isabella Skaggs and Ronnie French; Brenden McClure; Emily McClure; Tyler (Breanna) Griffin; Lillie Skaggs; Alexandra (Chad) Riggs; and Hunter Wilson and Hailey Allgier; six great-grandchildren, Ryley, Heaven, Nova, Anna, Chloe, and Genna; her sister, Peggy Adams (husband, Gary); sisters-in-law, Wanda Politte, Connie Politte, and Debbie Shepard; special family friend, Billie Jo; as well as numerous special nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Visitation for JoAnn was held at DeClue Funeral Home on Thursday, April 23rd from 5 to 8 P.M. Visitation resumed on Friday, April 24th from 9 A.M. until the time of her funeral service at 11 A.M., held at the DeClue Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Dwight Jones. Interment and final prayers were held at Sunset Hill Cemetery. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. JoAnn Skaggs' family during this time.
JoAnn was united in marriage to the love of her life, Leon Skaggs, on April 11, 1964, at Big River Church, beginning a lifelong journey of love, faith, and devotion. Her family was the center of her world - her children and grandchildren meant everything to her, and she treasured every moment spent with them.
A woman of deep faith, JoAnn was known as a powerful prayer warrior. She was continually in prayer for her family, her friends, and the many needs of those around her. Her faith guided her daily life and brought comfort and strength not only to her, but to all who knew her. She was a member of Bismarck Church of God and found great peace in reading her Bible during the quiet moments of the morning.
JoAnn also loved to enjoy life’s simple pleasures and have a good time. She cherished the many lunches and trips she shared with her dear friends, affectionately known as the “Golden Girls.” She rarely missed a Friday appointment to have her hair done, a routine she looked forward to each week. JoAnn found joy tending to her flowers, shopping, and decorating her home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming space for those she loved.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Skaggs; and her siblings and in-laws, Rachel (Rev. Lloyd) Shepard, Ronda (Rev. Bob) Adams, Norma (Johnny) Hedrick, Laverta “Bert” (Herbert “Grassy”) Stringer, Leroy Politte, Bill Politte, Robert “Bob” (Norma) Politte, Mike Politte, and Pat Politte.
JoAnn is survived by her five children, Mark Skaggs and Barb, Doug (Lisa) Skaggs, Scott (Tammy) Skaggs, Mitch Skaggs, and Traci (Shawn) Wilson; eight grandchildren, Tyler Skaggs; Isabella Skaggs and Ronnie French; Brenden McClure; Emily McClure; Tyler (Breanna) Griffin; Lillie Skaggs; Alexandra (Chad) Riggs; and Hunter Wilson and Hailey Allgier; six great-grandchildren, Ryley, Heaven, Nova, Anna, Chloe, and Genna; her sister, Peggy Adams (husband, Gary); sisters-in-law, Wanda Politte, Connie Politte, and Debbie Shepard; special family friend, Billie Jo; as well as numerous special nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Visitation for JoAnn was held at DeClue Funeral Home on Thursday, April 23rd from 5 to 8 P.M. Visitation resumed on Friday, April 24th from 9 A.M. until the time of her funeral service at 11 A.M., held at the DeClue Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Dwight Jones. Interment and final prayers were held at Sunset Hill Cemetery. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. JoAnn Skaggs' family during this time.
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