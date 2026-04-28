Dennis Raymond Emily
April 28, 2026
Dennis Raymond Emily, 33, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2026. He was born on July 16, 1992, a beloved son of Robert “Bobby” Emily and Denise (Skiles) Eckhoff.
Dennis had a true love for the outdoors and a passion for riding motorcycles, especially dirt bikes. He enjoyed spending his time fishing, gigging, hunting, and searching for mushrooms. He was skilled in mechanics and took pride in working with his hands, often finding joy in fixing and building things. Whether he was out on a ride or simply enjoying nature, Dennis felt most at home while outside. He also had a creative side and was gifted in drawing and art. Known for his sweet tooth, he never passed up candy and was especially fond of sneaking his mom’s ice cream cups. He also had a great love for deer venison.
Above all, Dennis cherished the time he spent with his girls, who were the center of his world.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his mother and stepfather, Denise and Larry Eckhoff; his father, Robert “Bobby” Emily; his daughters, Aubree Emily and Aleah Emily; his bonus daughter, Kindal Russel; the mother of his daughters, Kelsey Rolling; his siblings, April Emily, Heather Eckhoff, and Corey Eckhoff; his aunts and uncles, Theresa and Joe Cain, and Brandy and Lance Jones; his special nieces and nephews, Ashley Henderson, Bobbi Henderson, Jessica Henderson, Bella Henderson, and Davie Emily; his girlfriend, Bailey Eckhoff; along with many additional aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dennis and Marilyn Skiles, Raymond and Faye Emily, and Willard and Theresa Eckhoff; and by his sisters, Ashley Emily and Amy DeLacruz.
Visitation for Dennis was held on Friday, April 24th at DeClue Funeral Home beginning at 4:30 p.m. Funeral services began at 6 p.m. with Pastor John Jones officiating.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Dennis’ family during this time.
Dennis had a true love for the outdoors and a passion for riding motorcycles, especially dirt bikes. He enjoyed spending his time fishing, gigging, hunting, and searching for mushrooms. He was skilled in mechanics and took pride in working with his hands, often finding joy in fixing and building things. Whether he was out on a ride or simply enjoying nature, Dennis felt most at home while outside. He also had a creative side and was gifted in drawing and art. Known for his sweet tooth, he never passed up candy and was especially fond of sneaking his mom’s ice cream cups. He also had a great love for deer venison.
Above all, Dennis cherished the time he spent with his girls, who were the center of his world.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his mother and stepfather, Denise and Larry Eckhoff; his father, Robert “Bobby” Emily; his daughters, Aubree Emily and Aleah Emily; his bonus daughter, Kindal Russel; the mother of his daughters, Kelsey Rolling; his siblings, April Emily, Heather Eckhoff, and Corey Eckhoff; his aunts and uncles, Theresa and Joe Cain, and Brandy and Lance Jones; his special nieces and nephews, Ashley Henderson, Bobbi Henderson, Jessica Henderson, Bella Henderson, and Davie Emily; his girlfriend, Bailey Eckhoff; along with many additional aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dennis and Marilyn Skiles, Raymond and Faye Emily, and Willard and Theresa Eckhoff; and by his sisters, Ashley Emily and Amy DeLacruz.
Visitation for Dennis was held on Friday, April 24th at DeClue Funeral Home beginning at 4:30 p.m. Funeral services began at 6 p.m. with Pastor John Jones officiating.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Dennis’ family during this time.
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