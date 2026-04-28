Harry Virgil Barron
April 28, 2026
Harry Virgil Barron, age 85, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2026. He was born on July 6, 1940, to the late Harry Lee Barron and Hazel (LaChance) Barron.
On August 3, 1957, Virgil was united in marriage to the love of his life, Helen Marie (Wilson) Barron. Together they shared nearly 68 years of marriage and were blessed with two sons; Rickey and Randy.
Virgil was a hardworking man who dedicated many years as a laborer at Pea Ridge Mines, specializing in Steelweld maintenance. He loved being outdoors, with fishing being one of his favorite ways to spend his time. During his younger years, he had a passion for motorcycles and traveled throughout Missouri and Illinois with his sons, taking part in Motocross Racing. He was also an accomplished water skier and would accomplish any task at hand.
Virgil treasured time spent with his loved ones, whether it was taking rides in his truck or visiting the park with his grandchildren. He truly valued the comfort and peace of simply being at home with them. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose presence will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son, Randy Barron & Debbie; granddaughters, Kiersta Barron and Hannah Barron (fiancé, Luke Brabham); great-grandson, Devon Marler & Hallie; great-great-grandson, Cainan Marler; siblings, Chris Stringer and Connie Bradley & Danny; along with many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Marie Barron in 2025; his son, Rickey Barron; daughter-in-law, Vickey Barron; siblings, Glenda Brewer, Wayne Stringer, Rita Pruitt, Betty Lashley, and Diane Rawlins; as well as several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and extended family members.
To honor Virgil’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at New Diggins Cemetery.
Virgil will be remembered for his strength, love, and unwavering dedication to his family. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Mr. Virgil Barron during this time.
On August 3, 1957, Virgil was united in marriage to the love of his life, Helen Marie (Wilson) Barron. Together they shared nearly 68 years of marriage and were blessed with two sons; Rickey and Randy.
Virgil was a hardworking man who dedicated many years as a laborer at Pea Ridge Mines, specializing in Steelweld maintenance. He loved being outdoors, with fishing being one of his favorite ways to spend his time. During his younger years, he had a passion for motorcycles and traveled throughout Missouri and Illinois with his sons, taking part in Motocross Racing. He was also an accomplished water skier and would accomplish any task at hand.
Virgil treasured time spent with his loved ones, whether it was taking rides in his truck or visiting the park with his grandchildren. He truly valued the comfort and peace of simply being at home with them. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose presence will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son, Randy Barron & Debbie; granddaughters, Kiersta Barron and Hannah Barron (fiancé, Luke Brabham); great-grandson, Devon Marler & Hallie; great-great-grandson, Cainan Marler; siblings, Chris Stringer and Connie Bradley & Danny; along with many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Marie Barron in 2025; his son, Rickey Barron; daughter-in-law, Vickey Barron; siblings, Glenda Brewer, Wayne Stringer, Rita Pruitt, Betty Lashley, and Diane Rawlins; as well as several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and extended family members.
To honor Virgil’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at New Diggins Cemetery.
Virgil will be remembered for his strength, love, and unwavering dedication to his family. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Mr. Virgil Barron during this time.
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