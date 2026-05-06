Billy Gene White, Jr.
May 06, 2026
Billy Gene White, Jr. was born August 9, 1958 in St. Louis. He was the son of Billy G. Sr. and Lois N. (nee McGinnis) White. He died on April 24, 2026 at the age of 67 years. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen I. (nee Barks) White of Blackwell; a son, Billy (Dawn) White III of Festus; grandchildren, Billy “Buddy Boy”, Elijah “Eli”, Jacob, Kaleb and Bently; two sisters, Debbie (Roger) Hageman of Hartshorn and Anita (the late Gary) Kenly of Hartshorn; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Amy White; and a sister, Nancy (Doug, survives) Boyer. Billy served in the U.S. Army and also worked for Anheuser-Busch Container. He was a member of First Baptist Church - DeSoto; a lifetime member of AmVets Post #48 and a member of the AmVets Post 48-Riders. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 2000 Grace Way, DeSoto, MO or the AmVets Post #48, 1075 AmVets Dr, DeSoto, MO 63020.
Funeral Home Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 10 to 11 A.M. at First Baptist Church, 2000 Grace Way, DeSoto with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 A.M. at First Baptist Church. Celebration of Life will follow Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 1:30 P.M. at AmVets Post #48, DeSoto.
Funeral Home Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 10 to 11 A.M. at First Baptist Church, 2000 Grace Way, DeSoto with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 A.M. at First Baptist Church. Celebration of Life will follow Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 1:30 P.M. at AmVets Post #48, DeSoto.
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