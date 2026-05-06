Jeffrey Lyn Kamper
May 06, 2026
Jeffrey Lyn Kamper, born on August 26, 1958 in Potosi, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2026. He was a man who lived adventurously and loved deeply, leaving behind a legacy cherished by all who knew him. Jeffrey was united in marriage to Cynthia (Milentz) Kamper, formerly of St. Louis, on April 20, 1985. In total they shared 46 wonderful years together.
Jeffrey proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1976 to 1979, exemplifying honor and dedication throughout his military tenure. Beyond his service, he was a jack of all trades, a man whose curiosity and zest for life were evident in everything he did.
Jeffrey’s passions were wide-ranging and heartfelt. He delighted in traveling extensively from coast to coast, whether it be planned or often spontaneously. Always eager to find a new trail off the beaten path, hidden treasures along the way or the perfect sunrises & sunsets that beheld God’s natural beauty. His love for nature was reflected in his affinity for gardening, hunting and enjoying the great outdoors with his family & friends.
As a young man growing up, he was the oldest of 6 children and a leader in many ways for his loving family. His dedication to achievements included reaching the goal of becoming an Eagle Scout, and for more than 25 years, he taught & demonstrated the age old art of Hemp Ropemaking at the Old Ironworks Festival that was held annually for the St. James Society, where all proceeds that were donated would be given to support Saint Jude’s charity.
Jeffrey was an avid NASCAR fan, who never missed watching a race, if given the chance. In addition, he had a competitive spirit as a St. Louis Cardinals and a Kansas City Chiefs fan. His love of auctions was a frequent pastime, which was most obvious by the many collections he acquired along the way, which were displayed both in his home & even more often, shared with his family and friends when he knew they needed it most. Jeffrey was a true blue classic rock music fan and was known to be the biggest jokester with a silly, warmhearted nature that endeared him to both children and adults alike.
Family was the cornerstone of Jeffrey’s life. He was a loving husband to Cynthia Lyn Kamper, a devoted father to his children Jessica Kamper of Saint Peters; Drew Kamper and his wife Susan of Potosi, Ciara Bennett and her husband Blake of Festus; Seth Kamper of Potosi; and Joshua Rackovan and his wife Jessica of Park Hills. Jeffrey’s warmth and humor extended seamlessly into his role as a grandfather to Darrius and Haley Williams, Syndil, Ashlyn, Alessia Kamper, Colt, and Maddox Bennett, Libby, and Raegan Kamper, and as a great-grandfather to Victoria Williams and Penelope Bennett.
He was also a cherished son to Rita Kamper and a beloved son-in-law to Betty Milentz. Jeffrey’s familial bonds included valued relationships with his sisters Marcia Huelsmann and her husband Mike, Carla Miller and her husband Ron, and Phyllis Pashia and her husband Jeff; his brothers Rick Kamper and his wife Marie, and Keith Kamper and his wife Mandy; as well as with his sister-in-law Donna Chrisos and her husband Mike.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Carl Kamper; father-in-law, Gary Milentz; brother-in-law, Gary Milentz, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Delmar Louis Kamper and Aletha May Downy Kamper; and maternal grandparents, Joseph Akan Thebeau and Mary Francis Coleman Thebeau.
Jeffrey’s life was woven with kindness, humor, and a spirit that embraced adventure at every turn. He leaves behind a family and community blessed by his presence and a memory that will forever inspire those who loved him. His journey may have ended, but the trails he blazed in our hearts will remain ever bright.
Visitation for Jeffrey was held Thursday, April 30th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday morning May 1st, from 9 to 11 A.M. at Moore’s with the funeral service taking place at 11 A.M. with Deacon Terry Baldwin officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis on Tuesday, May 5th.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Jeffrey proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1976 to 1979, exemplifying honor and dedication throughout his military tenure. Beyond his service, he was a jack of all trades, a man whose curiosity and zest for life were evident in everything he did.
Jeffrey’s passions were wide-ranging and heartfelt. He delighted in traveling extensively from coast to coast, whether it be planned or often spontaneously. Always eager to find a new trail off the beaten path, hidden treasures along the way or the perfect sunrises & sunsets that beheld God’s natural beauty. His love for nature was reflected in his affinity for gardening, hunting and enjoying the great outdoors with his family & friends.
As a young man growing up, he was the oldest of 6 children and a leader in many ways for his loving family. His dedication to achievements included reaching the goal of becoming an Eagle Scout, and for more than 25 years, he taught & demonstrated the age old art of Hemp Ropemaking at the Old Ironworks Festival that was held annually for the St. James Society, where all proceeds that were donated would be given to support Saint Jude’s charity.
Jeffrey was an avid NASCAR fan, who never missed watching a race, if given the chance. In addition, he had a competitive spirit as a St. Louis Cardinals and a Kansas City Chiefs fan. His love of auctions was a frequent pastime, which was most obvious by the many collections he acquired along the way, which were displayed both in his home & even more often, shared with his family and friends when he knew they needed it most. Jeffrey was a true blue classic rock music fan and was known to be the biggest jokester with a silly, warmhearted nature that endeared him to both children and adults alike.
Family was the cornerstone of Jeffrey’s life. He was a loving husband to Cynthia Lyn Kamper, a devoted father to his children Jessica Kamper of Saint Peters; Drew Kamper and his wife Susan of Potosi, Ciara Bennett and her husband Blake of Festus; Seth Kamper of Potosi; and Joshua Rackovan and his wife Jessica of Park Hills. Jeffrey’s warmth and humor extended seamlessly into his role as a grandfather to Darrius and Haley Williams, Syndil, Ashlyn, Alessia Kamper, Colt, and Maddox Bennett, Libby, and Raegan Kamper, and as a great-grandfather to Victoria Williams and Penelope Bennett.
He was also a cherished son to Rita Kamper and a beloved son-in-law to Betty Milentz. Jeffrey’s familial bonds included valued relationships with his sisters Marcia Huelsmann and her husband Mike, Carla Miller and her husband Ron, and Phyllis Pashia and her husband Jeff; his brothers Rick Kamper and his wife Marie, and Keith Kamper and his wife Mandy; as well as with his sister-in-law Donna Chrisos and her husband Mike.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Carl Kamper; father-in-law, Gary Milentz; brother-in-law, Gary Milentz, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Delmar Louis Kamper and Aletha May Downy Kamper; and maternal grandparents, Joseph Akan Thebeau and Mary Francis Coleman Thebeau.
Jeffrey’s life was woven with kindness, humor, and a spirit that embraced adventure at every turn. He leaves behind a family and community blessed by his presence and a memory that will forever inspire those who loved him. His journey may have ended, but the trails he blazed in our hearts will remain ever bright.
Visitation for Jeffrey was held Thursday, April 30th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday morning May 1st, from 9 to 11 A.M. at Moore’s with the funeral service taking place at 11 A.M. with Deacon Terry Baldwin officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis on Tuesday, May 5th.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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