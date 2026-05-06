Tony Ketcherside
May 06, 2026
Tony Ketcherside was born on June 24, 1945 to Lemma and Annie (Akers) Ketcherside in Leadwood. He passed away April 17, 2026, at the age of 80
After graduating Leadwood High School Tony worked as a grocery bagger at J and M grocery in Leadwood and Federal IGA in Flat River. He then started a long career as a machinist at St. Joe Lead Company until they closed. Later he became a Deputy for the Washington County Sheriff Department under Sonny Richards and later Ron Skiles. He enjoyed the years working as a Deputy. He retired from the Missouri Department of Corrections at Potosi in 2012.
He was proceeded in death by his brother Henry Ketcherside and sisters Ruby (Paul) Hutchings, Mildred (Donald) Yount, Zelda (Matt) Gambill, Sue Ketcherside and sister-in-law Kathy Ketcherside
He is survived by brothers Max (Mary) and Charles Ketcherside and dear sister Phyllis (David) Pearman. Children Elaine (Tom), Pulliam, Traci (Jim) Carlyon) and Jonathan (Amy) Ketcherside.
Grandchildren are Sarah Becker, Samantha (Eric) Robinson, Cody Pulliam, Adam (Kim) Carlyon, Jaclyn (Ryan) Hampton, Josh (Geri) Carlyon, McKayla (John) Koppelmann and Jordan Ketcherside; great grandchildren Devon Barton, Isabella Becker, Nolan Becker, Aizlyne, Addy, Jaxon, and Kayden Pulliam, Prestyn Peyton Lainee and Hallie Robinson, Aiden, Hailey, and Evan Carlyon and Kent and Dean Hampton, Zoe, Lucy, Riggs and Rowdy Koppelmann, also surviving are many nieces and nephews survive also.
Services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
After graduating Leadwood High School Tony worked as a grocery bagger at J and M grocery in Leadwood and Federal IGA in Flat River. He then started a long career as a machinist at St. Joe Lead Company until they closed. Later he became a Deputy for the Washington County Sheriff Department under Sonny Richards and later Ron Skiles. He enjoyed the years working as a Deputy. He retired from the Missouri Department of Corrections at Potosi in 2012.
He was proceeded in death by his brother Henry Ketcherside and sisters Ruby (Paul) Hutchings, Mildred (Donald) Yount, Zelda (Matt) Gambill, Sue Ketcherside and sister-in-law Kathy Ketcherside
He is survived by brothers Max (Mary) and Charles Ketcherside and dear sister Phyllis (David) Pearman. Children Elaine (Tom), Pulliam, Traci (Jim) Carlyon) and Jonathan (Amy) Ketcherside.
Grandchildren are Sarah Becker, Samantha (Eric) Robinson, Cody Pulliam, Adam (Kim) Carlyon, Jaclyn (Ryan) Hampton, Josh (Geri) Carlyon, McKayla (John) Koppelmann and Jordan Ketcherside; great grandchildren Devon Barton, Isabella Becker, Nolan Becker, Aizlyne, Addy, Jaxon, and Kayden Pulliam, Prestyn Peyton Lainee and Hallie Robinson, Aiden, Hailey, and Evan Carlyon and Kent and Dean Hampton, Zoe, Lucy, Riggs and Rowdy Koppelmann, also surviving are many nieces and nephews survive also.
Services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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