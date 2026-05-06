Samuel Charles "Chuck" Bowman
May 06, 2026
Samuel Charles "Chuck" Bowman, 73, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2026. He was born on July 7, 1952, a son of the late William and Juanita (Vaughn) Bowman.
Chuck dedicated many years of hard work to Chrysler, where he built a career in the motor industry before retiring. Known for his skill in mechanics, he was a true handyman who could fix just about anything. He had a deep appreciation for classic cars, especially his favorite, the Ford Gran Torino, and he found great joy in drag racing and riding motorcycles.
Outside of his work and hobbies, Chuck had a strong passion for martial arts and believed deeply in protecting and looking out for others. He was a big fan of Bruce Lee and respected his strength and dedication. He also had a playful side, enjoying scary movies and often giving his children a good scare when they were younger - memories they will always cherish.
Chuck was a generous man who gave freely of himself to others. He was dependable, kind-hearted, and someone his family and friends could always count on. His presence brought strength and comfort to those around him, and he will be remembered as a great man who loved deeply.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his four children, Teresa Rivera & Oscar, Mary Odell & Jayce, Caroline Butler & Jason, and Darlene Chavez & Alex; his grandchildren, Theresa, Joseph, Quenton, Oscar Jr., Dakota, Kyle, Joshua, Zane, Xander, Yaphet, and Giovanna; his sibling, Louis Bowman; the mother of his children, Mary Garbo; along with many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial visitation was held on Wednesday, May 6th at DeClue Funeral Home beginning at 12 noon. A Celebration of Life followed at 2 p.m. in the DeClue Memorial Chapel. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mr. Bowman during this time.
Chuck dedicated many years of hard work to Chrysler, where he built a career in the motor industry before retiring. Known for his skill in mechanics, he was a true handyman who could fix just about anything. He had a deep appreciation for classic cars, especially his favorite, the Ford Gran Torino, and he found great joy in drag racing and riding motorcycles.
Outside of his work and hobbies, Chuck had a strong passion for martial arts and believed deeply in protecting and looking out for others. He was a big fan of Bruce Lee and respected his strength and dedication. He also had a playful side, enjoying scary movies and often giving his children a good scare when they were younger - memories they will always cherish.
Chuck was a generous man who gave freely of himself to others. He was dependable, kind-hearted, and someone his family and friends could always count on. His presence brought strength and comfort to those around him, and he will be remembered as a great man who loved deeply.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his four children, Teresa Rivera & Oscar, Mary Odell & Jayce, Caroline Butler & Jason, and Darlene Chavez & Alex; his grandchildren, Theresa, Joseph, Quenton, Oscar Jr., Dakota, Kyle, Joshua, Zane, Xander, Yaphet, and Giovanna; his sibling, Louis Bowman; the mother of his children, Mary Garbo; along with many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial visitation was held on Wednesday, May 6th at DeClue Funeral Home beginning at 12 noon. A Celebration of Life followed at 2 p.m. in the DeClue Memorial Chapel. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mr. Bowman during this time.
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