Darrell Joseph Pierce
May 06, 2026
Darrell Joseph Pierce of Viburnum, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the age of 74.
Darrell was born on August 8, 1951, in Iron Mountain, a son of the late George Ira Pierce and Frances Edna (King) Pierce. He grew up in Belgrade and, as a young boy, enjoyed spending time playing at Clear Creek. Known affectionately by family and friends as “Dude” or “DP,” Darrell carried those close-knit roots with him throughout his life.
Darrell was a proud Vietnam Veteran who honorably served his country in the United States Army from April 22, 1971 to April 21, 1973. Following his service, he built a lifetime of hard work and dedication, beginning at Amax Mine Company where he served as a supervisor, and later working for the Doe Run Company as an operator until his retirement. Darrell was united in marriage to Leatha Gibson on August 15, 1999 in Belleview, sharing nearly 27 years together.
He had a deep love for the outdoors, especially deer hunting. Darrell enjoyed working on the farm and spending time outside. He also enjoyed watching the WNBA. Darrell will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his love for family, and his appreciation for the simple things in life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Frances Pierce; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Pierce; and his brother-in-law, Warren Dale Gibson.
Survivors include his wife, Leatha Pierce; three children, Greg Pierce (Jeni), Crystal Scherffius, and Aaron Pierce; two step-sons, Thomas Keith (Jenny) and Justin Keith (Sara); eleven grandchildren, Kasia Barron, Makenna Pierce and TJ Bowling, Raegan Pierce, Braydon Scherffius and fiancée Ava, Cade Scherffius, Marlee Scherffius and Teddy, Isaac Keith, Gabriella Keith, Austin Williams, Maggie Keith, and Mack Keith; two great-grandchildren, Oaklynn and Sadie; brother, David Pierce; his mother-in-law, Mima Brickey; in-laws, Terry and Nickie Gibson and Brenda Gibson; as well as his nieces, nephews, special niece Kelsey Gibson, and extended family.
Visitation was held on Thursday, April 30th beginning at 10:30 a.m. and lasting until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., at DeClue Funeral Home. Pastor Adam Asher officiated the service. Interment and final prayers were held at Bennett-Bryan Cemetery in Belgrade. Honoring Darrell by serving as pallbearers were Austin Williams, Braydon Scherffius, Cade Scherffius, Isaac Keith, Doug Pierce, TJ Bowling, and Teddy Thomure. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers were Makenna Pierce, Marlee Scherffius, and Raegan Pierce. Funeral arrangements were respectfully cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
Darrell was born on August 8, 1951, in Iron Mountain, a son of the late George Ira Pierce and Frances Edna (King) Pierce. He grew up in Belgrade and, as a young boy, enjoyed spending time playing at Clear Creek. Known affectionately by family and friends as “Dude” or “DP,” Darrell carried those close-knit roots with him throughout his life.
Darrell was a proud Vietnam Veteran who honorably served his country in the United States Army from April 22, 1971 to April 21, 1973. Following his service, he built a lifetime of hard work and dedication, beginning at Amax Mine Company where he served as a supervisor, and later working for the Doe Run Company as an operator until his retirement. Darrell was united in marriage to Leatha Gibson on August 15, 1999 in Belleview, sharing nearly 27 years together.
He had a deep love for the outdoors, especially deer hunting. Darrell enjoyed working on the farm and spending time outside. He also enjoyed watching the WNBA. Darrell will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his love for family, and his appreciation for the simple things in life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Frances Pierce; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Pierce; and his brother-in-law, Warren Dale Gibson.
Survivors include his wife, Leatha Pierce; three children, Greg Pierce (Jeni), Crystal Scherffius, and Aaron Pierce; two step-sons, Thomas Keith (Jenny) and Justin Keith (Sara); eleven grandchildren, Kasia Barron, Makenna Pierce and TJ Bowling, Raegan Pierce, Braydon Scherffius and fiancée Ava, Cade Scherffius, Marlee Scherffius and Teddy, Isaac Keith, Gabriella Keith, Austin Williams, Maggie Keith, and Mack Keith; two great-grandchildren, Oaklynn and Sadie; brother, David Pierce; his mother-in-law, Mima Brickey; in-laws, Terry and Nickie Gibson and Brenda Gibson; as well as his nieces, nephews, special niece Kelsey Gibson, and extended family.
Visitation was held on Thursday, April 30th beginning at 10:30 a.m. and lasting until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., at DeClue Funeral Home. Pastor Adam Asher officiated the service. Interment and final prayers were held at Bennett-Bryan Cemetery in Belgrade. Honoring Darrell by serving as pallbearers were Austin Williams, Braydon Scherffius, Cade Scherffius, Isaac Keith, Doug Pierce, TJ Bowling, and Teddy Thomure. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers were Makenna Pierce, Marlee Scherffius, and Raegan Pierce. Funeral arrangements were respectfully cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
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