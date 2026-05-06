Paul Keith Brewer
May 06, 2026
Paul Keith Brewer, known to many as Keith, was born on June 6, 1956, a son of the late Paul Joseph Brewer and Wilma (Brown) Brewer. He passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the age of 69.
Keith dedicated much of his life to the road, working as a truck driver for 40 years before retiring. He lived a simple and content life, finding his greatest joy in the outdoors. Keith especially loved camping in Tiff, spending time fishing, and enjoying the companionship of his beloved dog, Junior.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his three children, Joey Brewer, Danyelle Brewer (Jacob Skaggs), and Alonzo Brewer; two grandchildren, Morgan and Lauren; his brother, Larry Brewer & Karen; as well as other extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Brewer, and his sister, Sherry Brewer.
In honoring Keith’s wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to serve the Brewer family.
Keith dedicated much of his life to the road, working as a truck driver for 40 years before retiring. He lived a simple and content life, finding his greatest joy in the outdoors. Keith especially loved camping in Tiff, spending time fishing, and enjoying the companionship of his beloved dog, Junior.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his three children, Joey Brewer, Danyelle Brewer (Jacob Skaggs), and Alonzo Brewer; two grandchildren, Morgan and Lauren; his brother, Larry Brewer & Karen; as well as other extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Brewer, and his sister, Sherry Brewer.
In honoring Keith’s wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to serve the Brewer family.
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