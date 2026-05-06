Leona Mae (McGee) Eckhoff
May 06, 2026
Leona Mae Eckhoff—known affectionately as “Mom,” “Grandma,” and most famously “Grandma Ticky”—passed away peacefully on April 27, 2026, at her home in Potosi, surrounded by family, love, and likely at least one cat close by. She was 89 years, 2 months and 14 days. Born on February 13, 1937, Leona lived a full and spirited life devoted to family and finding joy in everyday moments.
On March 9, 1952, Leona married the love of her life, Floyd “Ticky” Eckhoff, in Pocahontas, Arkansas. From that day forward, they were a team in every sense of the word. Through good times, hard times, thick, thin, and everything in between, they built a beautiful life together for 68 years. Floyd preceded her in death, but anyone who knew Leona knew that Ticky was never far—always present in her stories and in her heart.
Leona was a proud mother of seven children: Wayne Eckhoff; Marvin Eckhoff (preceded in death); Linda Ross; Susan Eckhoff; Beth McCoy and husband Kevin; Alan Eckhoff (Jean Eckhoff); and Darrell Eckhoff and wife Shannon.
Her family tree grew wide and full, and she loved every branch of it. Her grandchildren include: Misty Fielder and husband Greg; Rob “Chopper” Ross and husband Jay; Cody Ross; Aaron Ross and wife Felisha; Kristi Leonard and husband Craig; Steven “Bubba” McCoy and wife Alicia; Bethany Payne; Dr. Matthew McCoy and wife Amy; Brendan McCoy and wife Tori; Tara Turner; Joshua Gould; Heather Crowe and husband Wesley; Darrell “DJ” Eckhoff; Colby Eckhoff and fiancée Trinity; Sonya Eckhoff (preceded in death); Alan “AJ” Eckhoff; Jessica Eckhoff; Richard “Richie” Eckhoff; Bradley Eckhoff; Tim Eckhoff; Bill Eckhoff; Tasha Fuller; Kelly Eckhoff (preceded in death); Sara Eckhoff; and Miles Eckhoff, along with 58 great‑grandchildren and 2 great‑great‑grandchildren who brought her endless pride and joy. Leona also shared a special bond with her beloved family friend Cecelia Timms, who was considered more like a daughter and held a cherished place in her heart. Leona was also lovingly cared for by a team of amazing caretakers, Alicia Owens, Karen Chamberlain, Rhonda Heeter, Darla Boyer and Colleen Eye. Her Loving daughter Beth was also always by her side.
In addition to her parents, Marion Frances and Dore Phoebe, Leona was preceded in death by her loving husband Floyd “Ticky” Eckhoff; her son Marvin Eckhoff; son‑in‑law Robert Ross; granddaughters Sonya Mae Eckhoff and Kelly Eckhoff; great‑grandson Kiersten Turner; great‑granddaughters Maggie Sonya Mae Eckhoff and Emerson Mae Eckhoff; brothers John, George, Mike, Elmer, Timon and Pat McGee; sisters Thema McGee: Bertha “Bert” Koester and Dora “Rena” Eckhoff; brothers‑in‑law Donald, Russell, Buryle, and Lilburn “Num” Eckhoff; and sisters‑in‑law Frieda Mae Hahn.
Leona had many loves in life. At the top of the list were her cats, indulging her sweet tooth with ice cream, jam sessions in the garage with countless friends and family, and skillfully talking her daughters and granddaughters out of lipstick, nail polish, or earrings—usually with a perfectly timed compliment and a smile. She also made the best biscuits and gravy, most often served in the early afternoon instead of breakfast after a late night out playing music with Ticky. Still, her greatest love was always her husband. Everything she did and every story she told somehow circled back to him.
Professionally, Leona dedicated many years as a Head Start teacher, touching countless young lives with patience, kindness, and a steady hand. She formed meaningful bonds with her students and coworkers, many of whom continued to remember and speak fondly of her long after those years.
Some of Leona’s favorite memories were made on the softball field. She spent many summers playing alongside her daughters on the team “Tick’s Chicks,” proudly coached by Ticky. From the pitcher’s mound, Leona was competitive, determined, and not someone to underestimate. Those years shared with her daughters, her husband, and the women who played beside them were a true bright spot in her life and remain treasured memories for many.
Music was woven into the fabric of Leona’s life. Many weekends you would find Leona and Ticky playing together, Ticky on the fiddle and Leona singing behind the microphone, tambourine in hand, or trying out the drums. Her love for music was unmistakable, and her voice was a gift treasured by all who heard it.
She also loved trips to the casino and evenings at the horse races at Fairmount Park, or weekends spent in Kentucky watching a family friend race the buggies. Leona had a way of making people smile and giving compliments that felt like a warm hug.
Above all, Leona Mae Eckhoff will be remembered for her deep love of family, her strength, and her ability to make life a little brighter simply by being in the room. Her legacy lives on through the generations she helped raise, the songs she sang, and the countless memories she leaves behind.
Visitation for Leona was held Monday, May 4th from 11A.M.-3 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi, with the funeral service taking place the same day at 3 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home with Pastor Kendall Hughes officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Steven “Bubba” McCoy, Cody Ross, D.J. Eckhoff, Brendan McCoy, Matthew McCoy, Colby Eckhoff and Randy Eckhoff.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On March 9, 1952, Leona married the love of her life, Floyd “Ticky” Eckhoff, in Pocahontas, Arkansas. From that day forward, they were a team in every sense of the word. Through good times, hard times, thick, thin, and everything in between, they built a beautiful life together for 68 years. Floyd preceded her in death, but anyone who knew Leona knew that Ticky was never far—always present in her stories and in her heart.
Leona was a proud mother of seven children: Wayne Eckhoff; Marvin Eckhoff (preceded in death); Linda Ross; Susan Eckhoff; Beth McCoy and husband Kevin; Alan Eckhoff (Jean Eckhoff); and Darrell Eckhoff and wife Shannon.
Her family tree grew wide and full, and she loved every branch of it. Her grandchildren include: Misty Fielder and husband Greg; Rob “Chopper” Ross and husband Jay; Cody Ross; Aaron Ross and wife Felisha; Kristi Leonard and husband Craig; Steven “Bubba” McCoy and wife Alicia; Bethany Payne; Dr. Matthew McCoy and wife Amy; Brendan McCoy and wife Tori; Tara Turner; Joshua Gould; Heather Crowe and husband Wesley; Darrell “DJ” Eckhoff; Colby Eckhoff and fiancée Trinity; Sonya Eckhoff (preceded in death); Alan “AJ” Eckhoff; Jessica Eckhoff; Richard “Richie” Eckhoff; Bradley Eckhoff; Tim Eckhoff; Bill Eckhoff; Tasha Fuller; Kelly Eckhoff (preceded in death); Sara Eckhoff; and Miles Eckhoff, along with 58 great‑grandchildren and 2 great‑great‑grandchildren who brought her endless pride and joy. Leona also shared a special bond with her beloved family friend Cecelia Timms, who was considered more like a daughter and held a cherished place in her heart. Leona was also lovingly cared for by a team of amazing caretakers, Alicia Owens, Karen Chamberlain, Rhonda Heeter, Darla Boyer and Colleen Eye. Her Loving daughter Beth was also always by her side.
In addition to her parents, Marion Frances and Dore Phoebe, Leona was preceded in death by her loving husband Floyd “Ticky” Eckhoff; her son Marvin Eckhoff; son‑in‑law Robert Ross; granddaughters Sonya Mae Eckhoff and Kelly Eckhoff; great‑grandson Kiersten Turner; great‑granddaughters Maggie Sonya Mae Eckhoff and Emerson Mae Eckhoff; brothers John, George, Mike, Elmer, Timon and Pat McGee; sisters Thema McGee: Bertha “Bert” Koester and Dora “Rena” Eckhoff; brothers‑in‑law Donald, Russell, Buryle, and Lilburn “Num” Eckhoff; and sisters‑in‑law Frieda Mae Hahn.
Leona had many loves in life. At the top of the list were her cats, indulging her sweet tooth with ice cream, jam sessions in the garage with countless friends and family, and skillfully talking her daughters and granddaughters out of lipstick, nail polish, or earrings—usually with a perfectly timed compliment and a smile. She also made the best biscuits and gravy, most often served in the early afternoon instead of breakfast after a late night out playing music with Ticky. Still, her greatest love was always her husband. Everything she did and every story she told somehow circled back to him.
Professionally, Leona dedicated many years as a Head Start teacher, touching countless young lives with patience, kindness, and a steady hand. She formed meaningful bonds with her students and coworkers, many of whom continued to remember and speak fondly of her long after those years.
Some of Leona’s favorite memories were made on the softball field. She spent many summers playing alongside her daughters on the team “Tick’s Chicks,” proudly coached by Ticky. From the pitcher’s mound, Leona was competitive, determined, and not someone to underestimate. Those years shared with her daughters, her husband, and the women who played beside them were a true bright spot in her life and remain treasured memories for many.
Music was woven into the fabric of Leona’s life. Many weekends you would find Leona and Ticky playing together, Ticky on the fiddle and Leona singing behind the microphone, tambourine in hand, or trying out the drums. Her love for music was unmistakable, and her voice was a gift treasured by all who heard it.
She also loved trips to the casino and evenings at the horse races at Fairmount Park, or weekends spent in Kentucky watching a family friend race the buggies. Leona had a way of making people smile and giving compliments that felt like a warm hug.
Above all, Leona Mae Eckhoff will be remembered for her deep love of family, her strength, and her ability to make life a little brighter simply by being in the room. Her legacy lives on through the generations she helped raise, the songs she sang, and the countless memories she leaves behind.
Visitation for Leona was held Monday, May 4th from 11A.M.-3 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi, with the funeral service taking place the same day at 3 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home with Pastor Kendall Hughes officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Steven “Bubba” McCoy, Cody Ross, D.J. Eckhoff, Brendan McCoy, Matthew McCoy, Colby Eckhoff and Randy Eckhoff.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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