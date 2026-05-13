Orville Ross “Corky” McGee
May 13, 2026
Orville Ross "Corky" McGee, 97, of Bonne Terre, formerly of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on May 18, 1928, in Leadington to the late Fred and Ora (Wallen) McGee—a life of nearly a century, lived fully and well.
Corky was a resourceful engineering technician who spent decades working for St. Joe Minerals (Doe Run Company), and Pea Ridge Iron Ore Company. Those who worked alongside him knew him for his hard work and dedication to the lead and iron ore mining industry.
Away from work, Corky and his beloved wife, Melba, filled their life with activities that brought them joy and fulfillment. They were leaders of the local 4H club in which he taught woodworking. They cherished their time outdoors, enjoying fishing, hunting, square dancing, traveling and camping. They lived on their farm for 75 years, raising cattle and hogs, and cultivating large gardens. Corky taught himself how to do taxidermy work through a correspondence course when he was 14 years old. He mounted animals for others and himself, including his beloved dog, Ranger. Through the years, Corky enjoyed learning and improving his abilities. He took drafting and math correspondence courses to help him execute his growing job responsibilities. But above all else, it was family that filled his heart. He loved nothing more than gathering for family reunions and making memories with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Melba (Rasnic) McGee; his brother, Fred McGee and wife, Eileen; and son in-law, Michael Compton.
Corky is survived by his three children, Dennis Ross McGee and wife Judy, Karen Compton, Linda Flanery and husband Howard; eight grandchildren, Michael Scott (Lisa) Compton, Jennifer (Mike) Spalding, Ross (Heather) McGee, Sarah (Brent) Ward, Bill (Wendy) McGee, Angela (Joe) Miller, Lori (Ron) Goode, and Jason (Kristin) Flanery; nineteen great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who dearly loved him.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, May 15, 2026, from 11 A.M. until the time of service at 1 P.M. Pastor Peter Norton will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed in honor of Corky’s memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Corky was a resourceful engineering technician who spent decades working for St. Joe Minerals (Doe Run Company), and Pea Ridge Iron Ore Company. Those who worked alongside him knew him for his hard work and dedication to the lead and iron ore mining industry.
Away from work, Corky and his beloved wife, Melba, filled their life with activities that brought them joy and fulfillment. They were leaders of the local 4H club in which he taught woodworking. They cherished their time outdoors, enjoying fishing, hunting, square dancing, traveling and camping. They lived on their farm for 75 years, raising cattle and hogs, and cultivating large gardens. Corky taught himself how to do taxidermy work through a correspondence course when he was 14 years old. He mounted animals for others and himself, including his beloved dog, Ranger. Through the years, Corky enjoyed learning and improving his abilities. He took drafting and math correspondence courses to help him execute his growing job responsibilities. But above all else, it was family that filled his heart. He loved nothing more than gathering for family reunions and making memories with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Melba (Rasnic) McGee; his brother, Fred McGee and wife, Eileen; and son in-law, Michael Compton.
Corky is survived by his three children, Dennis Ross McGee and wife Judy, Karen Compton, Linda Flanery and husband Howard; eight grandchildren, Michael Scott (Lisa) Compton, Jennifer (Mike) Spalding, Ross (Heather) McGee, Sarah (Brent) Ward, Bill (Wendy) McGee, Angela (Joe) Miller, Lori (Ron) Goode, and Jason (Kristin) Flanery; nineteen great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who dearly loved him.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, May 15, 2026, from 11 A.M. until the time of service at 1 P.M. Pastor Peter Norton will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed in honor of Corky’s memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
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