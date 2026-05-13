Rose Mary Keesee
May 13, 2026
Rose Mary Keesee, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished member of her community, passed away on May 1, 2026. Born on March 9, 1958 in Ironton, Rose Mary lived a life marked by devotion to her family and the joy she found in the simple pleasures of life.
Throughout her years, Rose Mary was known for her warm spirit and unwavering love for her family. She treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren, who brought immense happiness to her heart. Her days were enriched by a variety of interests that reflected her zest for life - she enjoyed exploring yard sales, thrift shops, shopping excursions, fishing trips, and road rides. Her curiosity and love for travel led her to see and visit many new places, always embracing adventure with enthusiasm.
Rose Mary is survived by her devoted husband, David Miller. She lovingly raised five children, who along with their families, carry forward her legacy of love and kindness. Her two daughters, Roxana Wade and Kelly Pyatt, both of Potosi, and Mary Kay Boyer, are pillars of strength and affection in her memory. Her three sons, Dennis Keesee and his wife Jodie of Bonne Terre, Gary Keesee of Bonne Terre, and Allen Dean of High Ridge, also survive her. Rose Mary was a sister to Sandra Faye Baker of Farmington, and counted among her brothers Wayne Sutton and wife Tina of Seligman; Tim Sutton of Kingston, Arkansas; Robert Sutton of Farmington, Arkansas; James Sutton of Fredericktown; and Charlie Sutton and wife Sarah of Pineville, Arkansas.
Rose Mary’s profound love extended to her grandchildren - Dezzy, Lele, Lilly, Shayla, Savana, Shane, Jessie, Ivy, Katrina, Blake, Trevor, Jade, Danny, Layla, Gavin, Nichol, and Taylor - who were a source of endless joy and pride, as well as to seven great-grandchildren who will continue to feel her presence in their lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (Warren) Orrick and Sanford Sutton, as well as her son Michael Keesee, whose memories remain deeply cherished.
Rose Mary Keesee’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her, yet her spirit and the bonds she nurtured endure. She will forever be remembered with respect, admiration, and profound love.
Visitation for Rose Mary was held Wednesday, May 6th from 3 to 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with a funeral service taking place at 7 P.M. with Bro. John Edwards officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Throughout her years, Rose Mary was known for her warm spirit and unwavering love for her family. She treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren, who brought immense happiness to her heart. Her days were enriched by a variety of interests that reflected her zest for life - she enjoyed exploring yard sales, thrift shops, shopping excursions, fishing trips, and road rides. Her curiosity and love for travel led her to see and visit many new places, always embracing adventure with enthusiasm.
Rose Mary is survived by her devoted husband, David Miller. She lovingly raised five children, who along with their families, carry forward her legacy of love and kindness. Her two daughters, Roxana Wade and Kelly Pyatt, both of Potosi, and Mary Kay Boyer, are pillars of strength and affection in her memory. Her three sons, Dennis Keesee and his wife Jodie of Bonne Terre, Gary Keesee of Bonne Terre, and Allen Dean of High Ridge, also survive her. Rose Mary was a sister to Sandra Faye Baker of Farmington, and counted among her brothers Wayne Sutton and wife Tina of Seligman; Tim Sutton of Kingston, Arkansas; Robert Sutton of Farmington, Arkansas; James Sutton of Fredericktown; and Charlie Sutton and wife Sarah of Pineville, Arkansas.
Rose Mary’s profound love extended to her grandchildren - Dezzy, Lele, Lilly, Shayla, Savana, Shane, Jessie, Ivy, Katrina, Blake, Trevor, Jade, Danny, Layla, Gavin, Nichol, and Taylor - who were a source of endless joy and pride, as well as to seven great-grandchildren who will continue to feel her presence in their lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (Warren) Orrick and Sanford Sutton, as well as her son Michael Keesee, whose memories remain deeply cherished.
Rose Mary Keesee’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her, yet her spirit and the bonds she nurtured endure. She will forever be remembered with respect, admiration, and profound love.
Visitation for Rose Mary was held Wednesday, May 6th from 3 to 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with a funeral service taking place at 7 P.M. with Bro. John Edwards officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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