Junior Mercer
May 20, 2026
Junior Mercer, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, friend, and pillar of the community, passed away on May 8, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, dedication, and love that touched all who knew him. Born on November 30, 1935, in Potosi, Junior's life was a vivid tapestry woven from the threads of hard work, generosity, and deep-rooted family values.
Junior's career was a source of pride for him; he devoted more than three decades to McDonnell Douglas, beginning his journey there on September 4, 1957, and retiring on June 28, 1991. His commitment to his work was matched only by the warmth he extended to those around him. Known for being very helpful and a friend to all, Junior’s good-natured spirit and hard-working character made him a pillar of his community. Every Friday, it was a joyful ritual for Junior to stop by the Elks Lodge for a Diet Pepsi, a simple tradition that reflected his friendly and personable nature.
His passions and interests mirrored his caring personality. As a dedicated member of the Potosi Elks Lodge #2218, he proudly supported the Elks Backpack program, demonstrating his commitment to helping others, especially youth. Junior was also one of the founding members of the Washington County Saddle Club, a testament to his deep love for horses and his devotion to mentoring young people in the horse industry and also a member of the First Baptist Church in Potosi. His bond with his grandchildren and extended family was profound, filling his life with joy and purpose.
Junior was preceded in death by his loving parents, Ira Lee Mercer, Sr., and Pearl (Prevo) Mercer, along with his sisters, Leona Ruth Willhelm and husband Dale, Iona Lee Mercer, his brother, Kirby Mercer and sister-in-law, Dorothy Mercer. Though their absence is deeply felt, their memories live on through him and those who loved them.
He is survived by his cherished family, his two daughters, Renee O'Hanlon and her husband John of Potosi, and LaDonna Mercer Kay of Potosi; his son, Allen Mercer, and wife Missy of Potosi; and his brother, Marvin Mercer, along with wife Elaine, also of Potosi. Junior’s heart expanded further through his grandchildren - Sarah Land and her husband Justin, Alisa Kilgo and her husband Michael, Meagan Yount and her husband Joe, Lindsey Johnson and her husband Eric, Alice Fierce and her husband Tim, and Jared Mercer - who all carried forward his legacy of love and kindness.
There are also many great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to Junior’s life, Devon Brawley and wife Breanna, Carter Fierce and wife Rilee, Gabriel Brawley, Allison Land, Katelyn Fierce, Landon Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Nolan Yount, Amelia Land, Ava Land, Chase Fierce, Marzee Yount, Kinslee Fierce, Ryker Kilgo, Kylee Fierce, and Kohen Fierce. His great-great-grandchildren, Byron Brawley, Brooke Brawley, Ezra Brawley, and Oakland Fierce, too, represent the continuing promise and enduring spirit of his family.
Junior’s life was marked by a combination of strength, humility, and an unyielding love for family and community. His legacy is etched in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him. Though he has departed from this world, his spirit lives on in the stories shared, the lessons taught, and the countless lives he touched with his gentle kindness and unwavering dedication. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished.
Visitation for Junior was held Monday, May 11th from 3 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Tuesday, May 12th from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location with the funeral service beginning at 11 A.M. with Pastor Jim Ainley officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Steve Miller, Junior Harmon, Luke Dalton, Denny Kirby, Layne Fickin, Brad Wright; honorary pallbearers were Randy Kincaid, Wayne Crump, Bruce Province, Randy Elliott, and Dave Gettenger.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Potosi Elks Lodge #2218 Backpack program.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Junior's career was a source of pride for him; he devoted more than three decades to McDonnell Douglas, beginning his journey there on September 4, 1957, and retiring on June 28, 1991. His commitment to his work was matched only by the warmth he extended to those around him. Known for being very helpful and a friend to all, Junior’s good-natured spirit and hard-working character made him a pillar of his community. Every Friday, it was a joyful ritual for Junior to stop by the Elks Lodge for a Diet Pepsi, a simple tradition that reflected his friendly and personable nature.
His passions and interests mirrored his caring personality. As a dedicated member of the Potosi Elks Lodge #2218, he proudly supported the Elks Backpack program, demonstrating his commitment to helping others, especially youth. Junior was also one of the founding members of the Washington County Saddle Club, a testament to his deep love for horses and his devotion to mentoring young people in the horse industry and also a member of the First Baptist Church in Potosi. His bond with his grandchildren and extended family was profound, filling his life with joy and purpose.
Junior was preceded in death by his loving parents, Ira Lee Mercer, Sr., and Pearl (Prevo) Mercer, along with his sisters, Leona Ruth Willhelm and husband Dale, Iona Lee Mercer, his brother, Kirby Mercer and sister-in-law, Dorothy Mercer. Though their absence is deeply felt, their memories live on through him and those who loved them.
He is survived by his cherished family, his two daughters, Renee O'Hanlon and her husband John of Potosi, and LaDonna Mercer Kay of Potosi; his son, Allen Mercer, and wife Missy of Potosi; and his brother, Marvin Mercer, along with wife Elaine, also of Potosi. Junior’s heart expanded further through his grandchildren - Sarah Land and her husband Justin, Alisa Kilgo and her husband Michael, Meagan Yount and her husband Joe, Lindsey Johnson and her husband Eric, Alice Fierce and her husband Tim, and Jared Mercer - who all carried forward his legacy of love and kindness.
There are also many great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to Junior’s life, Devon Brawley and wife Breanna, Carter Fierce and wife Rilee, Gabriel Brawley, Allison Land, Katelyn Fierce, Landon Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Nolan Yount, Amelia Land, Ava Land, Chase Fierce, Marzee Yount, Kinslee Fierce, Ryker Kilgo, Kylee Fierce, and Kohen Fierce. His great-great-grandchildren, Byron Brawley, Brooke Brawley, Ezra Brawley, and Oakland Fierce, too, represent the continuing promise and enduring spirit of his family.
Junior’s life was marked by a combination of strength, humility, and an unyielding love for family and community. His legacy is etched in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him. Though he has departed from this world, his spirit lives on in the stories shared, the lessons taught, and the countless lives he touched with his gentle kindness and unwavering dedication. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished.
Visitation for Junior was held Monday, May 11th from 3 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Tuesday, May 12th from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location with the funeral service beginning at 11 A.M. with Pastor Jim Ainley officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Steve Miller, Junior Harmon, Luke Dalton, Denny Kirby, Layne Fickin, Brad Wright; honorary pallbearers were Randy Kincaid, Wayne Crump, Bruce Province, Randy Elliott, and Dave Gettenger.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Potosi Elks Lodge #2218 Backpack program.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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