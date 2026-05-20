Jeffery Hayes
May 20, 2026
Jeffery Lynn Hayes of Richwoods was born November 9, 1964, in Potosi, a son to the late Francis Arthur Hayes and Verna Mae (Bequette) Hayes. Jeffery departed this life on May 7th, 2026, having reached the age of 61 years.
On February 14th, 1985, Jeffery was united in marriage to Balinda Gail (Boyster) Hayes and together they happily raised their daughters and shared 41 years of marriage together.
Jeffery is survived by his loving wife Gail Hayes; two daughters, Lana Terrill and Wife Malanei, Potosi, Kelsey Turnbough and husband Ben, Farmington, a sister, Esther Hayes, Sullivan; brothers, Ralph Hayes and wife Joyce, Jackson, David Hayes and wife Marsha, Richwoods, Richard Hayes’ sister-in-law, Sheri Godat, Myra Boyster, brothers-in-law, Jim Godat, Kelly Boyster; grandchildren, Layla, Ahri, Easton and Parker. Also surviving are many of Jeffrey’s coworkers, other relatives, and dear and special friends.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his son, T.J. Hayes, brother, Keith Hayes, sister, Lisa Hayes and sister-in-law, Sheila Hayes.
His greatest pride in life, alongside the 41 years he spent loving his wife, was his family. A proud girl dad, he raised two daughters before being blessed with two granddaughters, then finally a grandson - followed by one more granddaughter.
Nothing made him happier than seeing his grandkids smile, and he built much of his life around doing exactly that. Whether it was raising chickens and rabbits, building tree houses, playing ball in the yard, or simply showing up whenever they needed him, he gave his time, energy, and heart without hesitation.
For more than 30 years, he worked as a machinist - a career he took tremendous pride in and excelled at. He had a rare kind of mind, the kind that could fix almost anything or figure out how to. If there was a problem, he would work at it until he found an answer. He was talented with his hands, endlessly curious, and incredibly hardworking.
Outside of work, he found peace in simple things: tending a garden, fishing with a pole in hand, and hunting mushrooms. He was happiest outdoors or surrounded by the people he loved most. He had a dry sense of humor that could catch you off guard and leave a room laughing. He also had a fascination with all things aerospace - from rocket launches to aviation history - and carried a sense of wonder about the world that never faded. He noticed things others overlooked and was often amazed that not everyone shared the same excitement he did.
More than anything else, he was dependable. The kind of man always willing to lend a hand, show up when it mattered, and quietly take care of the people he loved. His family was the center of his world - his wife, his girls, and his grandchildren.
He will be remembered for his humor, dependability, generous heart, and the quiet ways he showed love every day through his actions. The countless things he built and repaired throughout the years stand as lasting reminders of the care he gave so freely to his family.
A visitation was held Wednesday, May 13th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On February 14th, 1985, Jeffery was united in marriage to Balinda Gail (Boyster) Hayes and together they happily raised their daughters and shared 41 years of marriage together.
Jeffery is survived by his loving wife Gail Hayes; two daughters, Lana Terrill and Wife Malanei, Potosi, Kelsey Turnbough and husband Ben, Farmington, a sister, Esther Hayes, Sullivan; brothers, Ralph Hayes and wife Joyce, Jackson, David Hayes and wife Marsha, Richwoods, Richard Hayes’ sister-in-law, Sheri Godat, Myra Boyster, brothers-in-law, Jim Godat, Kelly Boyster; grandchildren, Layla, Ahri, Easton and Parker. Also surviving are many of Jeffrey’s coworkers, other relatives, and dear and special friends.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his son, T.J. Hayes, brother, Keith Hayes, sister, Lisa Hayes and sister-in-law, Sheila Hayes.
His greatest pride in life, alongside the 41 years he spent loving his wife, was his family. A proud girl dad, he raised two daughters before being blessed with two granddaughters, then finally a grandson - followed by one more granddaughter.
Nothing made him happier than seeing his grandkids smile, and he built much of his life around doing exactly that. Whether it was raising chickens and rabbits, building tree houses, playing ball in the yard, or simply showing up whenever they needed him, he gave his time, energy, and heart without hesitation.
For more than 30 years, he worked as a machinist - a career he took tremendous pride in and excelled at. He had a rare kind of mind, the kind that could fix almost anything or figure out how to. If there was a problem, he would work at it until he found an answer. He was talented with his hands, endlessly curious, and incredibly hardworking.
Outside of work, he found peace in simple things: tending a garden, fishing with a pole in hand, and hunting mushrooms. He was happiest outdoors or surrounded by the people he loved most. He had a dry sense of humor that could catch you off guard and leave a room laughing. He also had a fascination with all things aerospace - from rocket launches to aviation history - and carried a sense of wonder about the world that never faded. He noticed things others overlooked and was often amazed that not everyone shared the same excitement he did.
More than anything else, he was dependable. The kind of man always willing to lend a hand, show up when it mattered, and quietly take care of the people he loved. His family was the center of his world - his wife, his girls, and his grandchildren.
He will be remembered for his humor, dependability, generous heart, and the quiet ways he showed love every day through his actions. The countless things he built and repaired throughout the years stand as lasting reminders of the care he gave so freely to his family.
A visitation was held Wednesday, May 13th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!