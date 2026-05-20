Linda Trost
May 20, 2026
Linda Trost, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on May 12, 2026. Born on January 21, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois, Linda lived a life defined by deep familial bonds and heartfelt dedication to those she loved.
On February 1, 1975, Linda united in marriage with Daniel T. Trost. Together, they lovingly shared 51 years together and raised their children.
Linda held a special place in the hearts of her children and grandchildren. She was attentive to all the important milestones in their lives, always remembering and celebrating each one and their milestones. Linda had a heart for animals, especially her pets. She delighted in the company of her beloved dogs and cat, embracing the joy and comfort they brought.
Her love for vintage monster movies, especially the black and white versions, was a cherished tradition shared with her children on Saturday nights. Holiday gatherings were a precious time for Linda. Every year she went all out, cooking many of her family’s favorite dishes.
She is survived by her devoted husband Daniel Trost; her two sons, Paul J. Trost and his wife Lori of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and Frank Trost and his wife Karen of Baker, Florida; along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Rouse, and her parents, Frieda (Mueller) Kastelic and Frank Kastelic.
Linda’s life was a testament to the strength of family ties. She will be lovingly remembered for her kindness, love, and dedication to her family.
Visitation for Linda was held Monday, May 15th from 10 to 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. A graveside service was held at 11 A.M. the same day at Calvary Cemetery in Potosi with Father Tony Dattilo officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Frank Trost, Paul Trost, Andrew Trost, Adam Campbell, Grace Trost and Chris Trost.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On February 1, 1975, Linda united in marriage with Daniel T. Trost. Together, they lovingly shared 51 years together and raised their children.
Linda held a special place in the hearts of her children and grandchildren. She was attentive to all the important milestones in their lives, always remembering and celebrating each one and their milestones. Linda had a heart for animals, especially her pets. She delighted in the company of her beloved dogs and cat, embracing the joy and comfort they brought.
Her love for vintage monster movies, especially the black and white versions, was a cherished tradition shared with her children on Saturday nights. Holiday gatherings were a precious time for Linda. Every year she went all out, cooking many of her family’s favorite dishes.
She is survived by her devoted husband Daniel Trost; her two sons, Paul J. Trost and his wife Lori of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and Frank Trost and his wife Karen of Baker, Florida; along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Rouse, and her parents, Frieda (Mueller) Kastelic and Frank Kastelic.
Linda’s life was a testament to the strength of family ties. She will be lovingly remembered for her kindness, love, and dedication to her family.
Visitation for Linda was held Monday, May 15th from 10 to 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. A graveside service was held at 11 A.M. the same day at Calvary Cemetery in Potosi with Father Tony Dattilo officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Frank Trost, Paul Trost, Andrew Trost, Adam Campbell, Grace Trost and Chris Trost.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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