Martha AuBuchon
May 27, 2026
Martha Ann (Coleman) AuBuchon departed this life on May 16th, 2026 in Cadet. Martha was born on February 23rd, 1933; a daughter to the late Charles and Mary Coleman. Martha lived a life devoted to her family, and she will be missed dearly.
On February 14, 1953, Martha was united in marriage to Chester “Check” AuBuchon, and they happily shared 49 years together.
Martha was well known for her hobbies of sewing and singing, as well as her love of reading and bird watching. These interests brought her great comfort and joy throughout her years and were activities she often shared with her family. In addition, she was a camper and fisherman. She especially treasured her time spent with her grandchildren, finding immeasurable happiness in their company.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Theresa Jane Craig, of Bonne Terre; her sons, Alan AuBuchon and his wife Nan, and Edward Aubuchon and his wife Lisa, of Cadet; her brother David Coleman of Casper, Wyoming, and her brother-in-law Charles Mesey of Cadet.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chester "Check" AuBuchon; her parents Charles L. Coleman and Mary Irene Coleman; her son David AuBuchon along with his wife Candie; sisters, Imelda Marie Boyer, Catherine Mesey, Mary Merritt and her husband Jerry, Ramona Mesey; and brothers, Charles Coleman and wife Cecilia, Joseph Coleman and wife Dolly, Gene Coleman and Wife Joyce, Vincent Coleman and his wife Norma.
Martha’s life was a testament to the values of family, love, and kindness. She will be remembered by all whom had the honor of knowing her.
A visitation for Martha was held Thursday, May 21st from 4 to 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On February 14, 1953, Martha was united in marriage to Chester “Check” AuBuchon, and they happily shared 49 years together.
Martha was well known for her hobbies of sewing and singing, as well as her love of reading and bird watching. These interests brought her great comfort and joy throughout her years and were activities she often shared with her family. In addition, she was a camper and fisherman. She especially treasured her time spent with her grandchildren, finding immeasurable happiness in their company.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Theresa Jane Craig, of Bonne Terre; her sons, Alan AuBuchon and his wife Nan, and Edward Aubuchon and his wife Lisa, of Cadet; her brother David Coleman of Casper, Wyoming, and her brother-in-law Charles Mesey of Cadet.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chester "Check" AuBuchon; her parents Charles L. Coleman and Mary Irene Coleman; her son David AuBuchon along with his wife Candie; sisters, Imelda Marie Boyer, Catherine Mesey, Mary Merritt and her husband Jerry, Ramona Mesey; and brothers, Charles Coleman and wife Cecilia, Joseph Coleman and wife Dolly, Gene Coleman and Wife Joyce, Vincent Coleman and his wife Norma.
Martha’s life was a testament to the values of family, love, and kindness. She will be remembered by all whom had the honor of knowing her.
A visitation for Martha was held Thursday, May 21st from 4 to 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!