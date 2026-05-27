Leon Dale Adams
May 27, 2026
Leon Dale Adams of Mineral Point, was born on February 1, 1951, in St. Louis, a son of the late Clifford Adams and Dorothy (Kean) Adams. Dale, as many family and friends knew him, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the age of 75.
Dale grew up in the Springtown area as one of ten siblings. He was a hard worker throughout his entire life and took great pride in providing for his family. Dale worked for many years at Chrysler and also worked for CD Jarvis, where he did both excavation and construction work.
On January 13, 1975, Dale was united in marriage to Marcia Portell in Wyoming. Together they made their home in Mineral Point, where Dale worked tirelessly tending to his property and building the family home with his own hands. One of his proudest accomplishments was building a beautiful lake with the help of his dear friend, CW Edwards.
Dale enjoyed the simple things in life. He could often be found relaxing with a cup of coffee while watching his favorite television shows such as The Rifleman, Gunsmoke, and the news. In years past, he loved camping along the Meramec River, hunting, spending time with family and friends at deer camp, mushroom hunting, and fishing — though he was always a catch-and-release fisherman.
Above all else, Dale dearly loved his family. He especially enjoyed telling stories about his grandchildren and treasured every moment spent with those he loved. Dale was a man his family looked up to, respected, and loved deeply.
Those who remain to treasure his memory include his loving wife, Marcia Adams; daughter, Tiffany (Tyler) Hatfield; grandchildren, Dillon Vance, Gavin Hatfield and Addie Sansegraw, and Shaelyn Hatfield; great-grandchildren, Luke and Kylan; siblings, Gene Adams (Donna), Darrell Adams (Kim), Gary Adams (Peggy), Vic Adams (Krayle), Donnie Adams (Alison), Mary Lou Battreal, Glenda Campbell, annd Charlie Worley (Noni); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his infant brother, Roger Adams; sister, Vernie Rulo; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nelson and Dora Portell; and other dear relatives.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Dale’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him, and his legacy of hard work, love for family, and quiet strength will never be forgotten.
Dale grew up in the Springtown area as one of ten siblings. He was a hard worker throughout his entire life and took great pride in providing for his family. Dale worked for many years at Chrysler and also worked for CD Jarvis, where he did both excavation and construction work.
On January 13, 1975, Dale was united in marriage to Marcia Portell in Wyoming. Together they made their home in Mineral Point, where Dale worked tirelessly tending to his property and building the family home with his own hands. One of his proudest accomplishments was building a beautiful lake with the help of his dear friend, CW Edwards.
Dale enjoyed the simple things in life. He could often be found relaxing with a cup of coffee while watching his favorite television shows such as The Rifleman, Gunsmoke, and the news. In years past, he loved camping along the Meramec River, hunting, spending time with family and friends at deer camp, mushroom hunting, and fishing — though he was always a catch-and-release fisherman.
Above all else, Dale dearly loved his family. He especially enjoyed telling stories about his grandchildren and treasured every moment spent with those he loved. Dale was a man his family looked up to, respected, and loved deeply.
Those who remain to treasure his memory include his loving wife, Marcia Adams; daughter, Tiffany (Tyler) Hatfield; grandchildren, Dillon Vance, Gavin Hatfield and Addie Sansegraw, and Shaelyn Hatfield; great-grandchildren, Luke and Kylan; siblings, Gene Adams (Donna), Darrell Adams (Kim), Gary Adams (Peggy), Vic Adams (Krayle), Donnie Adams (Alison), Mary Lou Battreal, Glenda Campbell, annd Charlie Worley (Noni); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his infant brother, Roger Adams; sister, Vernie Rulo; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nelson and Dora Portell; and other dear relatives.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Dale’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him, and his legacy of hard work, love for family, and quiet strength will never be forgotten.
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