Baby Emerson Mae Eckhoff
May 27, 2026
Baby Emerson Mae Eckhoff, lovingly known as “Emmie,” was born an angel on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Though her time here was brief, she was deeply loved from the very beginning and will forever remain a precious part of the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Emmie was the cherished daughter of Jessica Eckhoff, who will carry her sweet baby in her heart forever. In addition to her mother, Emmie was dearly loved by her grandparents, Alan and Jean Eckhoff; her great-grandmother, Ruth Letchford; her uncles, Alan Eckhoff, Jr. and Richard Eckhoff; along with many loving great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her great-grandparents, Floyd “Ticky” Eckhoff and Leona Eckhoff, and her great-grandfather, Bill Letchford. Emmie was also united with her cousin, Sonya Mae Eckhoff.
Though Emmie never had the chance to grow up in the arms of those who loved her, she brought a lifetime of love in the moments she was here. Her tiny footprints have left an everlasting imprint on the hearts of her family, and she will always be remembered with tenderness, love, and longing. Emmie’s life, though measured in moments, will be treasured forever.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Emmie Eckhoff’s family during this difficult time.
Emmie was the cherished daughter of Jessica Eckhoff, who will carry her sweet baby in her heart forever. In addition to her mother, Emmie was dearly loved by her grandparents, Alan and Jean Eckhoff; her great-grandmother, Ruth Letchford; her uncles, Alan Eckhoff, Jr. and Richard Eckhoff; along with many loving great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her great-grandparents, Floyd “Ticky” Eckhoff and Leona Eckhoff, and her great-grandfather, Bill Letchford. Emmie was also united with her cousin, Sonya Mae Eckhoff.
Though Emmie never had the chance to grow up in the arms of those who loved her, she brought a lifetime of love in the moments she was here. Her tiny footprints have left an everlasting imprint on the hearts of her family, and she will always be remembered with tenderness, love, and longing. Emmie’s life, though measured in moments, will be treasured forever.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Emmie Eckhoff’s family during this difficult time.
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