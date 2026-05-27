Ronda Gail Nelson
May 27, 2026
Ronda Gail Nelson of Potosi, departed this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at her home with her loving family by her side at the age of 62. Ronda was born on July 14, 1963, in Potosi, Missouri, a daughter of the late Reuben Walter Henry and Lena Rose (Valley) Henry.
Ronda met the love of her life, Terry Nelson, five years prior to their marriage. The two were united in marriage on June 11, 2005, and shared many cherished years together filled with love, laughter, and adventure.
Many may remember Ronda’s smiling face from her years working at KFC, Hardee’s, and later as a door greeter at Walmart, where she enjoyed visiting with people and making others feel welcome. Ronda fought a courageous battle with cancer for more than 20 years with strength, grace, and determination.
Ronda enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially at fish fries, BBQs, and family gatherings. She attended New Hope Church and enjoyed traveling with Terry to Branson and visiting friends in Illinois. She loved shopping and was always on the lookout for a good bargain. Ronda could often be found watching her favorite show, Judge Judy or caring for her beloved animals, especially her treasured puppy, “Starlight Nelson.”
Ronda also loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping trips to Council Bluff, Huzzah Valley, and Twin Eagle, where many happy memories were made with those she loved most.
Those who remain to treasure her memory include her husband, Terry Nelson; two children, Joanie Grimm and husband Victor, and Eric Broombaugh; stepdaughter, Bonney Nelson; five grandchildren, Talon Grimm, Kendall Grimm, Jordan Paris, Cameron Paris, and Morgan Benne; brother, Billy Henry; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Doris Henry, Diane Sparks, Rodney and Marilyn Nelson, Norman and Jamie Nelson, and Nancy Finchem; dear friends: Paul Downen and Ashley Western; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Ronda was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Lena Henry; two siblings, Kenneth Henry and Beverly Sellers and husband David; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Meredith and Goldie Marie Nelson; and her nephew, Matty Minson.
Ronda will be remembered for her warm heart, resilient spirit, sense of humor, and the love she gave so freely to her family and friends. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue.
Ronda met the love of her life, Terry Nelson, five years prior to their marriage. The two were united in marriage on June 11, 2005, and shared many cherished years together filled with love, laughter, and adventure.
Many may remember Ronda’s smiling face from her years working at KFC, Hardee’s, and later as a door greeter at Walmart, where she enjoyed visiting with people and making others feel welcome. Ronda fought a courageous battle with cancer for more than 20 years with strength, grace, and determination.
Ronda enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially at fish fries, BBQs, and family gatherings. She attended New Hope Church and enjoyed traveling with Terry to Branson and visiting friends in Illinois. She loved shopping and was always on the lookout for a good bargain. Ronda could often be found watching her favorite show, Judge Judy or caring for her beloved animals, especially her treasured puppy, “Starlight Nelson.”
Ronda also loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping trips to Council Bluff, Huzzah Valley, and Twin Eagle, where many happy memories were made with those she loved most.
Those who remain to treasure her memory include her husband, Terry Nelson; two children, Joanie Grimm and husband Victor, and Eric Broombaugh; stepdaughter, Bonney Nelson; five grandchildren, Talon Grimm, Kendall Grimm, Jordan Paris, Cameron Paris, and Morgan Benne; brother, Billy Henry; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Doris Henry, Diane Sparks, Rodney and Marilyn Nelson, Norman and Jamie Nelson, and Nancy Finchem; dear friends: Paul Downen and Ashley Western; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Ronda was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Lena Henry; two siblings, Kenneth Henry and Beverly Sellers and husband David; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Meredith and Goldie Marie Nelson; and her nephew, Matty Minson.
Ronda will be remembered for her warm heart, resilient spirit, sense of humor, and the love she gave so freely to her family and friends. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue.
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