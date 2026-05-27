Charles William Burge
May 27, 2026
Charles William Burge, lovingly known as “Chuck” by his family and friends, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the age of 71. Chuck was born on January 22, 1955, in Texas, the son of the late Earl William Burge and Martha (Neely) Burge.
Chuck grew up in the small town of Essex, Missouri, where he attended Richland School and graduated with the Class of 1973. Following high school, he continued his education at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), earning his bachelor’s degree in history education in 1977.
While attending college, Chuck met the love of his life, Wanda Warden. The two were united in marriage on April 8, 1978, at Potosi Southern Baptist Church. Together, Chuck and Wanda built a life filled with love, faith, and cherished memories, and to this union two daughters were born.
Chuck taught eighth grade at Richwoods School for 18 years until his retirement from education in May of 1996. During his years as a teacher, he also enjoyed coaching basketball and made a lasting impact on the lives of many students. Following his retirement from teaching, Chuck was employed with the Children’s Services Division, where his compassion and love for children continued to shine through in his work.
Chuck loved the Lord and attended Potosi Southern Baptist Church for many years. He had a deep love for history and was always eager to expand his knowledge, especially when it came to the Civil War. Chuck enjoyed fishing with his family. He was also passionate about playing video games, with Pokémon being one of his favorites as well as playing Nintendo games. Chuck also loved gathering with family to play card games, creating moments of laughter and togetherness.
Those left to treasure his memory include his beloved wife, Wanda Burge; two daughters, Stacey Burge and Amy Burge; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edith Maupin-McCaleb and Melvin and Becky Warden; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Burge; nephew, Benjamin Burge; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Gladys Warden; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Stu McCaleb, Juanita and Raymond Couch, Ruby and Kenny Britz, and Liz and Vern Vivrett.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Chuck and his family during this most difficult time.
Chuck grew up in the small town of Essex, Missouri, where he attended Richland School and graduated with the Class of 1973. Following high school, he continued his education at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), earning his bachelor’s degree in history education in 1977.
While attending college, Chuck met the love of his life, Wanda Warden. The two were united in marriage on April 8, 1978, at Potosi Southern Baptist Church. Together, Chuck and Wanda built a life filled with love, faith, and cherished memories, and to this union two daughters were born.
Chuck taught eighth grade at Richwoods School for 18 years until his retirement from education in May of 1996. During his years as a teacher, he also enjoyed coaching basketball and made a lasting impact on the lives of many students. Following his retirement from teaching, Chuck was employed with the Children’s Services Division, where his compassion and love for children continued to shine through in his work.
Chuck loved the Lord and attended Potosi Southern Baptist Church for many years. He had a deep love for history and was always eager to expand his knowledge, especially when it came to the Civil War. Chuck enjoyed fishing with his family. He was also passionate about playing video games, with Pokémon being one of his favorites as well as playing Nintendo games. Chuck also loved gathering with family to play card games, creating moments of laughter and togetherness.
Those left to treasure his memory include his beloved wife, Wanda Burge; two daughters, Stacey Burge and Amy Burge; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edith Maupin-McCaleb and Melvin and Becky Warden; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Burge; nephew, Benjamin Burge; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Gladys Warden; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Stu McCaleb, Juanita and Raymond Couch, Ruby and Kenny Britz, and Liz and Vern Vivrett.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Chuck and his family during this most difficult time.
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