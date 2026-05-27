Lois Ann Castaneda
May 27, 2026
Lois Ann Castaneda of Mineral Point, affectionately known by family and friends as “Ann,” passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home at the age of 73. She was born on July 11, 1952, in Bonne Terre, a daughter of the late Virgil L. Todd and Lois R. (Lollar) Todd.
Ann was raised just outside of Potosi and attended Potosi High School, where she graduated in 1970 as the Valedictorian of her class. As a young girl, she enjoyed horseback riding and treasured the simple joys of country life. She attended First Baptist Church of Potosi with her family for many years and carried her faith with her throughout her life.
Ann valued education and possessed a lifelong love of learning. Following high school, she attended Southeast Missouri State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. She later attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, earning a Master’s Degree in Forestry. Ann was always eager to expand her knowledge and share it with others. For the majority of her career, she faithfully served as a college Biology instructor, inspiring and educating many students through the years.
Ann was full of life and the joy of the Lord. She was a woman of deep and abiding faith, trusting God to provide for all of her needs. She loved reading and studying God’s Word and was passionate about sharing the Gospel with everyone she could. Ann had a special gift for connecting with people and never met a stranger.
In more recent years, Ann developed a deep love for the nation of Israel and God’s people. She and her husband, Ruben, greatly enjoyed attending Bible study gatherings led by Emil and Margie Hirsch. Together with dear friends, they also attended many Feast of Tabernacles celebrations, creating cherished memories of fellowship and faith.
Ann also had a lifelong passion for gardening. She loved working alongside her father, Virgil Todd, growing vegetables and taking them to the Washington County Farmers Market. She especially enjoyed cultivating flowers and found great joy and peace in tending to her gardens. Gardening remained an important part of her life through the years, most recently alongside her beloved husband, Ruben. Together, they also raised chickens and generously donated fresh eggs to members of the community who were in need, quietly serving others with kindness and compassion.
Ann will forever be remembered by her surviving family, including her husband, Ruben Castaneda; her brother, Virgil Lynn Todd and wife, Cynthia; adopted stepdaughter, Robin Napper and husband, Roy; grandsons, Joshua Napper and wife, Stephanie, and Justin Napper and wife, Abigail; and eight great-grandchildren: Hezekiah, Hadassah, Hosanna, Harmony, Hezekiel, Hadarah, Hazaiah, and Chazak. She also leaves behind many dear cousins from the Eye family, as well as her dear friends: Moulissa Poole, Margie Hirsch, Angie Blake, Rita Johnston, Peggy Riley, Clouse Derond, and Janet Hirsch.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Lois Todd; her dearly loved son, Kenneth Lynn Sickmeier; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and family members.
Ann will be remembered for her kind heart, warm spirit, unwavering faith, and the love she shared with family and friends. Her life was a testimony of devotion to God and compassion toward others.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to have cared for Ann and her family.
Ann was raised just outside of Potosi and attended Potosi High School, where she graduated in 1970 as the Valedictorian of her class. As a young girl, she enjoyed horseback riding and treasured the simple joys of country life. She attended First Baptist Church of Potosi with her family for many years and carried her faith with her throughout her life.
Ann valued education and possessed a lifelong love of learning. Following high school, she attended Southeast Missouri State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. She later attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, earning a Master’s Degree in Forestry. Ann was always eager to expand her knowledge and share it with others. For the majority of her career, she faithfully served as a college Biology instructor, inspiring and educating many students through the years.
Ann was full of life and the joy of the Lord. She was a woman of deep and abiding faith, trusting God to provide for all of her needs. She loved reading and studying God’s Word and was passionate about sharing the Gospel with everyone she could. Ann had a special gift for connecting with people and never met a stranger.
In more recent years, Ann developed a deep love for the nation of Israel and God’s people. She and her husband, Ruben, greatly enjoyed attending Bible study gatherings led by Emil and Margie Hirsch. Together with dear friends, they also attended many Feast of Tabernacles celebrations, creating cherished memories of fellowship and faith.
Ann also had a lifelong passion for gardening. She loved working alongside her father, Virgil Todd, growing vegetables and taking them to the Washington County Farmers Market. She especially enjoyed cultivating flowers and found great joy and peace in tending to her gardens. Gardening remained an important part of her life through the years, most recently alongside her beloved husband, Ruben. Together, they also raised chickens and generously donated fresh eggs to members of the community who were in need, quietly serving others with kindness and compassion.
Ann will forever be remembered by her surviving family, including her husband, Ruben Castaneda; her brother, Virgil Lynn Todd and wife, Cynthia; adopted stepdaughter, Robin Napper and husband, Roy; grandsons, Joshua Napper and wife, Stephanie, and Justin Napper and wife, Abigail; and eight great-grandchildren: Hezekiah, Hadassah, Hosanna, Harmony, Hezekiel, Hadarah, Hazaiah, and Chazak. She also leaves behind many dear cousins from the Eye family, as well as her dear friends: Moulissa Poole, Margie Hirsch, Angie Blake, Rita Johnston, Peggy Riley, Clouse Derond, and Janet Hirsch.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Lois Todd; her dearly loved son, Kenneth Lynn Sickmeier; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and family members.
Ann will be remembered for her kind heart, warm spirit, unwavering faith, and the love she shared with family and friends. Her life was a testimony of devotion to God and compassion toward others.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to have cared for Ann and her family.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!