Robert Edward Hottle
May 27, 2026
Robert Edward Hottle, affectionately known as “Ed” to his family and friends, departed this life on Friday evening, May 1, 2026, at his home in Park Hills, at the age of 60.
Ed was born on October 19, 1965. He was a hardworking man throughout his life, dedicating 25 years to Flat River Glass Factory, where he retired. He also spent time working at Ozark Steel, further demonstrating his strong work ethic and dedication.
On May 31, 2025, Ed was united in marriage to Lisa L. Rifenburg, with whom he shared many cherished moments. He greatly enjoyed spending time with Lisa, creating memories filled with laughter and love.
Ed had a passion for life’s simple pleasures. He enjoyed shooting at the gun range and had an appreciation for firearms of all types, motorcycles, and spending time with those he loved most.
Ed’s memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Lisa Hottle; his stepmother, Janie Hottle; his stepchildren and step-grandchildren; his brother, Christopher Hottle; as well as his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Hottle.
Ed will be remembered for his hard work, his love for family and friends, and the many lives he touched along the way.
Funeral arrangements for Ed were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.
Ed was born on October 19, 1965. He was a hardworking man throughout his life, dedicating 25 years to Flat River Glass Factory, where he retired. He also spent time working at Ozark Steel, further demonstrating his strong work ethic and dedication.
On May 31, 2025, Ed was united in marriage to Lisa L. Rifenburg, with whom he shared many cherished moments. He greatly enjoyed spending time with Lisa, creating memories filled with laughter and love.
Ed had a passion for life’s simple pleasures. He enjoyed shooting at the gun range and had an appreciation for firearms of all types, motorcycles, and spending time with those he loved most.
Ed’s memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Lisa Hottle; his stepmother, Janie Hottle; his stepchildren and step-grandchildren; his brother, Christopher Hottle; as well as his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Hottle.
Ed will be remembered for his hard work, his love for family and friends, and the many lives he touched along the way.
Funeral arrangements for Ed were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.
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