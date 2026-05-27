Eleanor Tuncap Benson
May 27, 2026
Eleanor Tuncap Benson, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2026, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by the love of her family. Born on October 10, 1946, Eleanor was raised in Piti, Guam and was proud of her Chamorro heritage. She was the beloved daughter of the late Juan Tuncap and Antonia (Diaz) Tuncap.
Having been fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, Eleanor was devoted to her faith and was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. She loved the Lord with all of her heart, and her faith remained a guiding light for her.
Eleanor met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Benson, in Guam while he was serving in the United States military. Their meeting began a life filled with love, treasured memories, and unwavering devotion to one another. Eleanor and Bob were united in marriage on November 25, 2002. Together, they enjoyed traveling throughout the country and making trips back to Guam to visit family and loved ones.
Eleanor was sweet in nature and brought comfort to everyone who knew her. She was a good listener, and your secrets were always safe with her. No matter the circumstance, Eleanor always offered positive advice and encouragement. She consistently put others before herself, showing kindness and compassion in all that she did.
Eleanor loved shopping and often taught those around her patience, as she never found reason to hurry. She also enjoyed relaxing at home watching Netflix and her favorite show, The Voice. One fun fact about Eleanor was that she was a wonderful dancer, a reflection of her joyful spirit and love for life.
Those who remain to treasure her memory include her loving husband, Bob Benson; two daughters, Shannon (John) Rios and Crystal (Raymond) Schnabel; and four cherished grandchildren, Aaron Rios, Cristen Rios, Samantha Schnabel, and Shane Schnabel. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Dale Benson; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Thurman; special nieces, Kim Coleman and Shannon Gravatt; her Goddaughter, Tania Lehotay; and her cousin, Isabelle Haggard. Eleanor also leaves behind many other dear nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who will lovingly cherish her memory forever.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her beloved siblings: Terisita, Daniel, Jose, David, Martha, John, and Dorothy.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Having been fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, Eleanor was devoted to her faith and was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. She loved the Lord with all of her heart, and her faith remained a guiding light for her.
Eleanor met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Benson, in Guam while he was serving in the United States military. Their meeting began a life filled with love, treasured memories, and unwavering devotion to one another. Eleanor and Bob were united in marriage on November 25, 2002. Together, they enjoyed traveling throughout the country and making trips back to Guam to visit family and loved ones.
Eleanor was sweet in nature and brought comfort to everyone who knew her. She was a good listener, and your secrets were always safe with her. No matter the circumstance, Eleanor always offered positive advice and encouragement. She consistently put others before herself, showing kindness and compassion in all that she did.
Eleanor loved shopping and often taught those around her patience, as she never found reason to hurry. She also enjoyed relaxing at home watching Netflix and her favorite show, The Voice. One fun fact about Eleanor was that she was a wonderful dancer, a reflection of her joyful spirit and love for life.
Those who remain to treasure her memory include her loving husband, Bob Benson; two daughters, Shannon (John) Rios and Crystal (Raymond) Schnabel; and four cherished grandchildren, Aaron Rios, Cristen Rios, Samantha Schnabel, and Shane Schnabel. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Dale Benson; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Thurman; special nieces, Kim Coleman and Shannon Gravatt; her Goddaughter, Tania Lehotay; and her cousin, Isabelle Haggard. Eleanor also leaves behind many other dear nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who will lovingly cherish her memory forever.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her beloved siblings: Terisita, Daniel, Jose, David, Martha, John, and Dorothy.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
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